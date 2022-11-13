Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Police arrest suspect after car chase on I-91 in Whately
The Massachusetts State Police were involved in a car chase on Interstate 91 southbound that ended in a crash at exit 32 on Tuesday evening.
WNYT
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County
Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
westernmassnews.com
Police pursuit on I-91 results in crash, arrest in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have made an arrest following a police pursuit on I-91 southbound Tuesday evening. According to Whately Police, the pursuit ended in a crash at exit 32. Officials said that multiple Mass. State Police troopers and Hatfield Police responded to the area. Whately...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke man arrested, ghost gun recovered during traffic stop
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest. Mass. State Police said that troopers were on Pine Street in Holyoke around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 on a traffic enforcement detail when they randomly ran a license plate on a sedan. It was found that the registration for that vehicle expired in April and a traffic stop was made.
westernmassnews.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after the incident, which took place around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Woodside Terrace. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told Western...
Tolland police report several vehicle thefts including surrounding communities
Police are reminding residents to lock doors after reports of several vehicles being stolen and broken into on Saturday.
Enfield police looking for man wanted with $100,000 bond
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for his arrest.
Troy Police investigating shots fired in Lansingburgh
Troy Police officers were sent to the intersection of 5th Avenue and 103rd Street in Lansingburgh Wednesday morning, for a report of shots fired.
Two Springfield residents arrested after weapons, drugs found in car
Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm, heroin, crack cocaine, three knives, and brass knuckles after a traffic stop on Sunday.
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
State Police Arrest Three for Cocaine, Heroin Trafficking in Western Massachusetts
A set of temporary plates have to lead to the arrest of three Vermont residents who were trafficking a large number of drugs through Massachusetts. This past Friday, November 4, just after 9:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Trooper Gregory Moretti and his field training officer Trooper Kurt Wilkins were on patrol on Route 91 northbound in Bernardston. Trooper Moretti noted a white Subaru WRX pass him with a temporary tag that was unreadable even at a short distance of only a few feet away in the adjacent lane.
Man arrested after gun, drugs found outside crowded parking garage in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after police were dispersing a crowded parking garage on Bridge Street.
VTDigger
Bennington shooting suspect accused of second-degree murder; girlfriend implicated
BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of shooting and killing another man last month has been charged with second-degree murder, and his girlfriend with being an accessory to the crime. Authorities allege that Elliot Russell, 46, killed Ulysses Ivey, 39, at a Green Mountain Power substation in Bennington on...
Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police
Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
westernmassnews.com
Road closed after crash caused wires to fall
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday night in Blandford has caused Route 23 WB to close. The road is still closed as crews work to clear up power lines that fell due to the crash. State Police confirm there are no reported injuries. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
williamsrecord.com
Williams Shop damaged over Homecoming
A window of the Williams Shop storefront was broken shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 12. Located at 15 Spring St., the Williams Shop — commonly known as “Goff’s” among students — opened as normal on Sunday, and owner Bruce Goff boarded up the damaged window with removable shed doors.
Ballston Spa woman pleads guilty after fatally striking pedestrian
A Ballston Spa woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of fatally striking a pedestrian.
UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after Latham crash
According to police, a head-on crash closed a portion of Troy-Schenectady Road Tuesday evening.
WNYT
Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside
Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
westernmassnews.com
Road paving expected for Federal Street in Greenfield on Tuesday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced Monday that they will be paving Federal Street Tuesday, November 15th. According to the DPW’s Facebook page, Northeast Paving will be paving “Federal Street @ Silver Street and Federal Street from Maple Street to Hastings Street” Tuesday.
