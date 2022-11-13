ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Danny Ings double completes comeback in Aston Villa’s win at Brighton

By Sam Dalling at the Amex Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyKfw_0j9KuW3600

For all the “will he, won’t he” surrounding England’s World Cup forwards , Danny Ings’s name was not even mentioned in passing. With faltering form meaning he has fallen well below the international radar, Holte End heroism must now be the aim. Afternoons such as this, when Ings’s double either side of half-time led to a come-from-behind victory, will certainly help.

But for an illness that ruled out Ollie Watkins, Ings would have begun on the bench. Instead, his contribution meant Villa’s travelling supporters could sing “Yippee-i-a” merrily, having seen Alexis Mac Allister’s early opener overturned. “Today we were talking about the best position for Ings,” said Unai Emery of the man yet to live up to his £25m price tag. “He needs to be between the centre-backs, with players to assist him. The others understood that, and it was a very good match for him. His goals were very important.”

Related: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa: Premier League – live reaction

Indeed, they ensured a first Villa away victory of the season, and gave Emery wins in his first two league games. “The six points have given us confidence,” he said. “We can look up, and we can stay calm for the next few weeks. Our challenge now is to improve.”

For Brighton, in defeat there was still entertainment. Under Graham Potter, there were frequently empty pockets of seats at the Amex. At times, value for money was poor. But Roberto De Zerbi has already brought a zest for organised chaos. They will score more, they will concede more, and the Italian will orchestrate it all energetically from within (and frequently from outside) his technical area.

Brighton should be heartened by the fact their model seems to be holding firm under strain, by heading into the break seventh, and by there not being a spare chair going. “I don’t think we deserved to lose,” said De Zerbi. “I am not happy with this result but I’m happy because this has been a very important period. I said ‘thanks’ to my players after the game. They have been fantastic with me and my staff. I want them to restart the season with the same energy, the same passion and attitude.”

Brighton were ahead within a minute. Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Martínez may squabble over blameworthiness, but the fact remains the former was unaware that Mac Allister was breathing down his neck when he received the ball on the edge of the area. Douglas Luiz’s pocket was picked – VAR took the view legally – and Mac Allister finished.

Brighton were buoyed, dancing forward, switching play rapidly, working through their set-piece playbook. But for all the aesthetic pleasure, goalmouth action was limited. Villa went from starting last weekend like men possessed, to struggling for possession entirely early on. And there remained a nervousness to their backline throughout; Emery’s philosophy will take some settling into. Tyrone Mings was shaky, never more so than when earning a booking having been spun 360 degrees by Solly March.

But they were more assured when on the front foot, levelling when Emi Buendía’s sumptuous through ball split Levi Colwill – making his full league debut – and Lewis Dunk. John McGinn reached it first; Dunk’s lunge was cumbersome; Ings lashed the penalty down the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdT4c_0j9KuW3600
Brighton’s Lewis Dunk brings down John McGinn, resulting in a penalty being awarded to Aston Villa. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Soon after the break, Ings completed the reversal. Buendía’s diving header had crashed against a post, giving Brighton a potential reprieve. But they failed to clear and, would you believe it, there was redemption of a type for Douglas Luiz; this time Mac Allister dallied on the edge of the area, Douglas Luiz got his boot in, and Ings finished.

Related: Fulham v Manchester United: Premier League – live

Brighton would later roar vociferously for a penalty of their own when Lucas Digne’s attempted clearance also appeared to involve wiping out March. VAR reviewed it but did not ask Chris Kavanagh to have another look. De Zerbi refrained from commenting specifically, other than to suggest everyone watch both penalties again.

Emery then broke out the dark arts, his side sitting deep and breaking up play with a series of cynical fouls. That drew De Zerbi’s ire: “It is not a big problem to lose a game but I would like to play 90 minutes not 60 minutes.” Before eight minutes of injury time began, Colwill, unmarked, headed Mac Allister’s whipped cross glaringly wide. And then it was over. What fun it was. Oh, and on World Cup watch, no one got injured.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Messi and Di María shine as Argentina rout UAE in final World Cup warmup

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes and got on the scoresheet as Argentina beat the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final World Cup warmup match. The Argentina captain scored their fourth goal just before the break as the pre-tournament favourites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi also set up Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute, and has now scored 10 goals in his past four international matches.
The Guardian

Sébastien Haller announces he will have surgery to remove testicular tumour

The Borussia Dortmund striker, Sébastien Haller, has said he will undergo surgery to remove a testicular tumour. The 28-year-old, who previously played for West Ham and Ajax, has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in July. Haller wrote on Twitter: “As planned from the beginning, different...
The Guardian

‘My dream collapsed’: the World Cup 2022 injured XI who will miss Qatar

Reece James, Paul Pogba and Timo Werner are among the big names who will sit out Qatar 2022. Here is our starting lineup …. Ghana arrive at the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team in the competition and with an acute goalkeeping crisis on their hands. Their first choice, Charlton’s Wollacott, was a late omission after suffering a finger injury in the warm-up to Saturday’s League One game at Burton. With Richard Ofori, the second choice, also sidelined, the head coach, Otto Addo, has been forced to draft in three inexperienced keepers to the squad.
The Guardian

Three things with Emma Watkins: ‘I lost something precious but it eventually came back to me’

In 2012 Emma Watkins became the first female member of the Wiggles, ushering in a new era for the beloved children’s group. Last year she relinquished her role as the Yellow Wiggle – handing her skivvy to newcomer Tsehay Hawkins – but Watkins hasn’t stopped performing. In August she debuted her new character, Emma Memma, who incorporatesAuslan into her YouTube videos – a passion point for the children’s entertainer. She has also been busy narrating Reef School, an ABC kids’ series that explores the underwater world of an Australian coral reef and its marine life.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
The Guardian

Kherson fell quickly, but Ukraine’s progress east of the Dnipro will be harder

Ukraine’s swift recapture of Kherson, whose abandonment was only announced publicly by the Russians on Wednesday, sets the stage for a critical phase in the war. An autumn of territorial concessions by Moscow leaves Russia occupying a core block of territory – the land bridge to Crimea – that Ukraine will want to split and inflict on the invaders a catastrophic political defeat.
The Guardian

The Guardian

501K+
Followers
115K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy