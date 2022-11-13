Read full article on original website
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
Minjee Lee Wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize
Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. ), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that. has won the 2022. Aon. Risk Reward Challenge and the. $1 million. prize, thanks to...
theScore
McIlroy: Norman needs to leave for LIV, PGA TOUR to 'mend fences'
Rory McIlroy has always been open with his opinion regarding Greg Norman's LIV Golf Series. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old was candid once again, saying Norman is in the way of progress between the two tours. "I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,"...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Tony Finau earns Houston Open win in a walk | Nelly completes comeback from illness
November brings football glory to university and professional teams across the United States of America. It also brings chances at redemption, at inauguration, and at awareness. Five tours disputed time-honored events this weekend, and five champions gave thanks for the opportunity to ply their trade this late in the year. It’s not the cauldron of the majors, nor is it the caldera of international team play, but it is challenging and difficult. Let’s take a run down events from Arizona to South Africa to Houston to Egypt to Florida. Sometimes, a handful is a good thing.
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
GolfWRX
Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing
LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Mixing romance and work on tour can be a complicated affair
Do caddies on the LPGA Tour hook up with players? I get this question a lot, and if it’s not a close friend, I’ll usually ignore it because if I say “yes,’’ salacious questions always follow. The truth is that it happens, and there’s nothing salacious about it.
A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic
On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
Golf Digest
At the LPGA 2022 finale, four players are in the hunt for Player of the Year. Here's how each can win
There’s a lot on the line at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, specifically a $2 million first-place prize money payout to the winner of the LPGA Tour’s season finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. But for four players, there’s still more at stake, specifically the tour’s Rolex Player of the Year award and the valuable Hall of Fame point it comes with.
Golf Digest
Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship
The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Tommy Fleetwood’s equipment at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
Tommy Fleetwood won for the first time in three years to claim the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Take a closer look at his TaylorMade equipment setup. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 70 X shaft), 9 degrees. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft), 15...
SkySports
Padraig Harrington sets PGA Tour Champions record in Charles Schwab Cup Championship victory
Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on ending the PGA Tour Champions season top of the Schwab Cup rankings despite a seven-shot victory at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The three-time major champion birdied three of his opening five holes on his way to a bogey-free 65 at Phoenix Country Club,...
Rory McIlroy has harsh advice for Greg Norman
LIV Golf may be in the process of trying to replace Greg Norman as the face of the league, and Rory McIlroy thinks that would be a wise decision. A report last week claimed LIV is pursuing a well-known CEO to help steward the league for the next few years. The 67-year-old Norman has frequently made headlines for his combative attitude toward the PGA Tour, and LIV may be looking to move away from that. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Tuesday that he believes Norman has to go.
FOX Sports
PGA Tour heads to break, LPGA and European tours end seasons
Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72. Prize money: $7 million. Winner's share: $2 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Peacock), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko. Last week: Nelly...
golfmagic.com
Tony Finau CRUISES to fifth PGA Tour win at Cadence Bank Houston Open
Tony Finau romped to the third win in his last seven starts on the PGA Tour after winning the Cadence Bank Houston Open by four shots. With rounds of 65, 62, 68 and 69 at Memorial Park, Finau completed a wire-to-wire victory which was also the fourth win in his last 30 starts on Tour.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 The RSM Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
thegolfnewsnet.com
DP World Tour Championship, Dubai history, results and past winners
The DP World Tour Championship Dubai is the DP World Tour's season-ending event in the United Arab Emirates. The event, which was first played in 2209 as the Volvo Masters, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the end of the Race to Dubai, with the winner of the season-long points race separately claiming the top prize from the bonus pool.
Golf Digest
The Netherlands selected to host 2026 Solheim Cup
The Netherlands has been selected as the host for the 2026 Solheim Cup. Organizers of the biennial match pitting the United States versus Europe announced Tuesday that the event will visit Bernardus Golf, a Kyle Phillips design that opened in 2018 and has served as previous site to the Dutch Open.
The RSM Classic Marks the End of the PGA Tour Calendar Year, and the End of an Era
The 2022-23 PGA Tour season resumes in January, with initiatives designed to thwart LIV Golf's competition. What's next for the Sea Island stop remains to be seen.
