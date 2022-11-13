Bears and Lions In-Game Blog: Lions 31, Bears 30 F

Analysis and reporting from Soldier Field where the Bears host the Lions.

Fourth Quarter

Detroit gets the ball at the Bears 22 with 1:04 left. That's the game.

Lions get the sack of Fields, who held onto the ball when they were setting up what appeared to be a screen. If it was a screen, it wasn't much of a call.

Poorly managed situation by Fields. He didn't need to rush to the line and get a play off.

Bears rush to the line and have all their timeouts. He dumps off to Montgomery for 7 and Bears face fourth-and-8 at their own 32.

Hutchinson sacks Fields on second down for a 5-yard loss.

Kmet leaves the field with an injury after an incompletion on first down.

Incomplete to Montgomery but the Lions are finally called for a penalty, the second one.

Pass finally to Claypool and he isn't open at all. Incomplete. Third-and-5 for the Bears with 1:55 remaining.

Fields 11 of 17 for 160. Has 147 yards rushing. The big number : 1 interception.

Fields runs for 5 around right end and knocks down Jeff Okudah. TWO-MINUTE WARNING!!!

Herbert loses his footing at the 20 without being hit. A 17-yard return. Bears have all three timeouts left.

A 1-yard TD run by Williams up the middle and the Lions have the lead with 2:21 remaining. Eight plays, 91 yards, 3:02. Lions 31, Bears 30.

St. Brown on a jet sweep takes it to the Bears 1.

Tom Kennedy, a run-of-the-mill receiver if ever one existed, beats the Bears secondary for a 44-yard gain to the Bears 14. Beat the blitz.

On second-and-3, Justin Jones with the big three-technique TFL for 5-yard loss.

St. Brown came off the field for the Lions with medical people but appears OK.

The Bears have played better pass defense and have tackled better in the open field in the second half, but they're so short on talent that you wait for a big gainer at any second.

Raymond beats Jaylon Johnson for a 20-yard completion over the middle. Lions at the 40.

Another blitz and Goff panics and throws wide of the mark. The blitz didn't even get near him.

Brisker returns and Willliams breaks off an 11-yard run around the left side.

There is 5:23 remaining.

Good 46-yard, high punt from Trenton Gill backs the Lions up to the 9.

Fields looks to throw and no one is open so he tries to scramble late and gets only a yard. The Bears punt.

Mark Grote, WBBM sideline reporter, says it's a hand injury for Brisker.

Herbert stuffed for a pair of 2-yard gains. Tough sledding now for the running backs.

Petit with a good job fielding a low, short punt and returns it to the Bears 40. Bad spot. Took 2 yards from Petit.

Brisker walks off with a trainer and they go to tent to look at him.

Raymond catches a pass short of the sticks but close, then runs back the wrong way and doesn't get the first down. Lions are going to punt on fourth-and-2. Jaquan Brisker was hurt on the play.

Blitz nearly gets Goff and he throws incomplete on second down beyond St. Brown, a near Eddie Jackson pick again.

Fields with 11 runs for 141 yards.

Another bad kick by Santos, almost goes out of bounds near the goal line but manages to get into the end zone.

So much for that Lions lead. Fields a 67-yard TD run up the middle. Then Santos fouls up again and misses the extra point to leave the Lions a chance to take the lead on this possession. Three plays, 75 yards, 1:18. Bears 30, Lions 24

A wide receiver screen to Mooney nets 6 and Bears are facing third-and-2.

Now the Lions interior on defense is fired up and stuffing the inside run by Montgomery. He gets just 2 again.

Kmet was covered tightly and Fields was going to be sacked. He should have thrown that one out of bounds the way that Luke Getsy was talking about the pick last week. It's plays like when you have to wonder if he's going to ever be anything more than a fast runner.

Fields throws a pick six to Jeff Okudah, a 21-yard return when he had no business throwing it. Bears 24, Lions 24

Herbert breaks it to midfield but another holding penalty, this on Ryan Griffin.

Bears at the 25 and Herbert gets 2 yards. Game momentum has clearly changed with the bad kickoff by Santos and three penalties on the Bears.

Replay of the penalty on Jaylon Johnson was very conclusive. No penalty. He made contact down near the neck and chest, not the facemask or face.

Swift in from the 9 untouched off left tackle and Lions are back within a touchdown. Bears 24, Lions 17

First-and-goal from the 9 with 11:42 remaining.

Receiver Trinity Benson injured on the play and being taken off the field.

Interception by Jack Sanborn wiped out by yet another penalty, the second illegal hands to the face. Penalty was on Jaylon Johnson.

Detroit at the Bears 14 and need a timeout after a break in play???? There is 11:51 left.

The Bear are penalized for illegal hands to the face on a play when holding was blatant by the Lions. So far Detroit has one penalty for 10 yards. In the fourth quarter.

Goff has Lions at Bears 23 already. Game is far from over the way the Bears play pass defense, or don't.

Goff scrambles to the sideline for 13 yards and is hit along the sidelines by Kyler Gordon. Replay shows it's kind of questionable. He was going out but hadn't reached the sideline until he was shoved. Lightly.

Fields 10 runs, 74 yards, 10 of 15 for 154 yards. That's a bit more like it. Bears are 23 yards from another 200-yard rushing game.

Kmet couldn't raise his left arm up to catch a deep jump ball from Fields on third down because he was interferred with, shades of last week with Claypool. Officials totally blew it again. Bears punt and are called for holding on the punt but it's marked off from the spot where the play ended. You would think officials would be warned about these things. Apparently Eberflus will be sending a play into the league office again to get another apology.

Bears start at their 21.

Third Quarter



Jack Fox almost misses the ball on the punt and stubs it along the ground to the Bears 21. Pretty funny. Looked like a Pop Warner punt. Quarter ends.

Brandon Zylstra drops the pass and was wide open. Practice squad guy. It was low, though.

Sanborn with his second sack of the game, a 5-yarder. Third-and-12.

Lions at their own 40 and do as I said, a timing route quick throw to St. Brown for 8.

Santos just gave up 15 yards of field position by stub-kicking it out of bounds to the left. Terrible kick.

I'd expect the Lions to come out firing because that's what they should have been doing on two series when they punted. At least until the Bears show they can stop the pass with their makeshift secondary.

That's called play-action. That's how you use the boot play. A 50-yard boot pass wide open to Kmet for the TD. Lions were all looking for either the run or for Fields to come around the side with the ball. Instead he pulled up and heaved it to wide-open Kmet. TD 5 in three weeks for Kmet. Three plays, 71 yards, 1:26. Bears 24, Lions 10

Herbert up the middle drives for 12 with half the Lions defense on him and then very nearly breaks one but gets slowed from behind on a 9-yard run off right tackle.

Can't figure out why the Lions didn't just stick to the passing because it was dissecting the Bears defense. They decided to use some of their own runs and while they weren't entirely bad, they didn't have the impact the Bears' running plays do. And then they put themselves in passing situations on two drives and had to punt on both.

A botched handoff and the Bears can't come up with it. Trevis Gipson nearly had it but Raymond came up with it for a loss. Third-and-20 and Dominque Robinson runs Goff out of bounds after a 5-yard scramble so Lions punt.

A bootleg pass for a completion for 4 moves the sticks. Goff doesn't execute that bootleg so well. Not like Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott or Daniel Jones did against the Bears.

Swift catches a pass in the flat on the opposite side of the field and gets 6. He should have had 20. He was tip-toeing.

When it rains it pours for Kmet. He has four TD catches in three weeks after not getting any for a year and a half.

Boot pass and the Lions all ran after Fields and left Kmet wide open for the TD catch. Nearly overthrown. He did a good job leaping to come down with it. Drive: 10 plays 76 yards 5:19. Fields 6-yard TD pass to Kmet. Bears 17, Lions 10

A Fields run for 5 and Montgomery power run up the middle to the 6 sets the Bears up with first-and-goal. Fields time now.

Pettis with the end around works perfectly after Fields ran up to the line and drew them all inside. Gets 8 to the 16.

Fields throws it away on boot pass that's covered. He had a slow lineman coming after him, and easily could have run for the first down.

Great play call by Luke Getsy, coming right back inside with a tight end screen to Kmet for 9 yards.

Fields has all day and Mooney is wide open. He finally saw Mooney and hit him for a 22-yard gain to the Lions 33.

Lions have apparently made adjustments to protect the edge as the end around to St. Brown didn't gain. Then Montgomery plows for 6 on second down to set up third-and-4.

Bears start second half the right way, Mooney wide open for 16 over the middle and Fields drilled it to him.

Elliott, who was injured trying to make the tackle of Fields in the second quarter at the goal line, has gone into the concussion protocol and is out of the game.

Armon Watts with a big third-and-1 TFL forces a rare Lions three-and-out.

Halftime

Fields 8 runs for 69 yards, 5 of 8 passing for 51 yards. Not good for progress.

Second Quarter

Justin Jones with a big hit on Goff as he throws and Jackson can cherry pick for an interception. He drops it. End of half.

Bears allow a 39-yard return to the 44 and set themselves up for an anxious last play here.

Fields is trapped behind the line and somehow gets loose and scrambles left for the touchdown with 12 seconds left. DeShon Elliott bowled over on Fields dive to the end zone and Lions safety is hurt. Fields is really involved in way too much contact. A 15-play, 76-yard drive. Bears 10, Lions 10

Montgomery blasted down for no gain. Third-and-goal at the 1 and there are 21 seconds left. The Bears have one timeout left.

Fields actually was ruled to have fumbled it forward and out of bounds. Bears have it at the 1 and they take a timeout to keep from being hit with a 10-second runoff. There are 26 seconds left.

Fields sweeps left and gets knocked out of bounds at the 1 with 25 seconds left. Gets creamed on the play.

Fields rollout pass for 13 to Mooney at the 4 for a first-and-goal. Clock running.

Lions' defenders Julian Okwara and Josh Pachal both went out with knee injuries. Okwara probable to return though. He's a more impactful pass rusher.

Herbert with some really good blocking from Riley Reiff up front for an 11-yard run and first down at the 18. Bears running game continues to work when they aren't busy stubbing their toes with penalties. What happened to HITS principle? TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Bears reach the Lions 35 on an option pitch for 7 to Herbert, then Fields takes another big hit running for the first down before he can get out of bounds. Bears at the 29 after a 6-yard gain.

Fields holds the ball too long when Mooney was open but moves around and Pringle works open for a 12-yard catch. That is one thing Pringle is supposed to be good at.

A pair of Herbert runs sets up third-and-5 and Bears go no-huddle but for some reason let the Lions bring in their subs and get set as they wait at the line.

Fields picks up 6 around right end and this time it's the world's greatest blocking receiver, Pringle, doing the holding.

A jet sweep to Chase Claypool netted 8 on first down and made it possible for Fields to run for the first down and he got clocked as he didn't slide like he should have. Dangerous.

You know, Velus Jones may not know their offense well enough or the pro game but his speed sure scares the people. They should keep him active on Sundays just to run end-arounds and send him deep to run off the defense.

St. Brown already has 86 receiving yards. Goff 10 of 13 for 120.

Brock Wright, the TE, schemed wide open and catches a 2-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal. Bears all bit on play fake and he snuck through untouched. Ends an 80-yard drive. Lions 10, Bears 3

Nick Morrow with a brilliant burst to the sideline and a TFL on stops Swift, forcing fourth-and-2

Williams is stopped at the 1. So Lions are third-and-goal at the 1.

Sanborn with the sack as the Lions try to get cute on first-and-goal at the 1.

Goff bootlegs and has all day but throws incomplete. None of it matters because Lamar Jackson commits pass interference at the back of the end zone.

Goff has forever again and steps up into a throw to St. Brown as Jackson arrives too late to prevent a 20-yard catch at the Bears 10. St. Brown almost dropped it. That's the only way the Bears can stop someone.

A 14-yard pass on third down and another conversion for a first down. This Bears pass rush is anemic. They then burn the Bears on a blitz for another first down and St. Brown catches a 22-yarder to the Bears 30.

Lions face first-and-20 after an OPI call

Lions convert third-and-11 with a pass to Kalif Raymond of 22 yards.

Inactives

Bears

WR N'Keal Harry

DB Kindle Vildor

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

G Teven Jenkins

WR Velus Jones Jr.

DB Harrison Hand

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Lions

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

WR Josh Reynolds

T Matt Nelson

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Chase Lucas

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

The ideal Bears draft pick for this defense. And they won't have a chance to get him unless they lose out.

