1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two were injured in an overnight crash Sunday in Duncan.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:58 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road.

Troopers said a 2014 Nissan SUV with three occupants was traveling south when it lost control and side-swiped a 2022 Nissan.

The Nissan SUV then overturned multiple times.

One passenger and driver were taken to the hospital for their injuries according to troopers.

The other passenger, Amber Nicole Lambe, 29, died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

