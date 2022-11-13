Read full article on original website
The Northern Illinois Food Bank will be bringing its mobile food pantry to St. Mary Immaculate Parish on Tuesday, November 15th from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM CST. All of the food will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Please arrive at around 4 PM because the food will go quickly.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
CITGO Provides Grant to Enhance I & M Trail Connection
Unless a rider knows exactly where they are going, finding the connection between the 3.26 mile Centennial Trail and the 11 mile Gaylord Donnelley Trail can be a bit challenging. Now, thanks to a grant from CITGO, the route that goes along and under the 135th Street bridge will be well marked and include a number of amenities to liven up the ride.
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church Gives out 300 Turkeys and 500 Hot Meals at Thanksgiving Celebration
DoorDash provided $3,000 for turkey giveaway, hot meals on Chicago’s South Side. Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving celebration, where church members and community volunteers gave out 300 frozen turkeys and served over 500 hot meals to community members. Attendees were able to pick up a frozen turkey for their own holiday celebrations, as well as enjoy a hot meal at the church. Throughout the day, church members and volunteers also delivered hot meals to those in need throughout East Garfield Park and neighboring communities, including those experiencing homelessness. DoorDash provided $3,000 for the purchase of both the frozen turkeys and the hot meals.
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings
WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today
The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.
Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm
Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
More Changes at Joliet City Hall
Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
'What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?': Fitness Center's Announced Closure Frustrates Members
A fitness center in an Illinois city has announced that it will close at the end of the year, frustrating some residents and facility-goers, who say there's a lack of other options in the area. The Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake notified its members on Oct. 28 that...
Nearly 100-million Dollar Investment For I-55 And Weber Road
From left, State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook 85th District, Romeoville Mayor John Noak, IDOT Secretary Omer Osman, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D) 49th District/md. The new and improved Weber Road interchange was celebrated in Will County on Monday. Every elected...
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
Bolingbrook Armed Bank Robbery Under Investigation
Authorities are looking for three suspects who robbed a Bolingbrook bank at gunpoint. The FBI says the robbery happened yesterday at the Huntington Bank branch on Quadrangle Drive. Three masked men entered with handguns and tied the employees up. They took off with an unknown amount of money.
Grease fire breaks out at downtown restaurant: CFD
According to the CFD, crews responded to the Gage restaurant, located on Michigan near Monroe, shortly before 6 p.m. The fire started in the restaurant’s grease chute. Diners had to be evacuated.
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
