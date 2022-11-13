DoorDash provided $3,000 for turkey giveaway, hot meals on Chicago’s South Side. Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving celebration, where church members and community volunteers gave out 300 frozen turkeys and served over 500 hot meals to community members. Attendees were able to pick up a frozen turkey for their own holiday celebrations, as well as enjoy a hot meal at the church. Throughout the day, church members and volunteers also delivered hot meals to those in need throughout East Garfield Park and neighboring communities, including those experiencing homelessness. DoorDash provided $3,000 for the purchase of both the frozen turkeys and the hot meals.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO