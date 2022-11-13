Read full article on original website
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at...
Yardbarker
Series Recap: Wolf, Schwindt shine as Wranglers split doubleheader with Moose
The Calgary Wranglers extended their team point streak to five games with back-to-back strong outings against the Manitoba Moose over the weekend. Cole Schwindt scored his first four goals of the season over the doubleheader, with two of them coming in the first two periods of Calgary’s 3–2 regulation victory over the Moose on Friday.
NHL
Ducks Recall Helleson, Activate Carrick, Place Shattenkirk on IR
The Ducks have recalled defenseman Drew Helleson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, center Sam Carrick has been activated from Injured Non-Roster and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has been placed on Injured Reserve. Helleson, 20 (3/26/01), has recorded 1-1=2 points...
NHL
PREVIEW: Bertuzzi returns to Red Wings' lineup on Tuesday at Anaheim
ANAHEIM -- The Detroit Red Wings are hoping that Tyler Bertuzzi's return to the lineup on Tuesday night will provide an offensive spark against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Yardbarker
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
markerzone.com
SELANNE REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LOGO IN THE NHL
NHL legend Teemu Selanne revealed on Instagram what his favorite logo in the NHL is, and it is not a former team of his. The NHL's page published a post about Black Hawk and the Indigenous community. The post represents the league's mission to showcase more information and education regarding the background of the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
ESPN
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Moms spark Blues to thrilling win over Avalanche
The Blues have rattled off quite some impressive wins since snapping an eight-game losing streak last week, perhaps the season's most gratifying victory coming Monday night with some special guests.
ESPN
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Poor Defensive Play Glaring in Shootout Loss to Sharks
The Minnesota Wild managed to relinquish a two-goal lead in the final frame Sunday night against a struggling San Jose Sharks club. The Wild appeared to be firing on all cylinders in the first period, but as the game progressed, the club took their foot off the gas pedal, and the Sharks took advantage.
