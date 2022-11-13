Read full article on original website
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
`Hogan's Heroes' actor Robert Clary dies at 96
French actor Robert Clary, best known for his portrayal of war prisoner Cpl. Louis LeBeau in the quirky sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died today at age 96.
