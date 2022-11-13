Read full article on original website
K'Patrick Burnswick
3d ago
Among the most glaring errors is that, "Don't worry about it!" is "very friendly." In NJ, it also means, "That's none of your business!!"
Reply
9
Related
7 other things Murphy should change his mind on after bear hunt (Opinion)
Well, what do you know. Now that the population of black bears is exploding in NJ along with the number of bear-human interactions, sightings, property damage, etc., Gov. Murphy is finally listening to the science. Told you so, Phil. You refused to listen to your own wildlife experts on the...
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 1
Forget the turkey, you've got friends and family coming into the Garden State for the upcoming holiday, you owe it to them to try the stable meal in the Garden State. Pizza and cheesesteak, of course. I'm on the road daily speaking at common sense town halls throughout the state,...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.
The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
2022 top baby names for NJ don’t always play by national trends
New Jersey doesn’t care what you think. Call us the armpit of America? We’ll laugh. Don’t know what Mischief Night is? We do. We have our own culture and our words for things (“down the shore” isn’t said elsewhere) and we don’t care what you think about it.
NJ is killing the wine game with 20 new licenses and 8 new awards
Have you ever imagined that other countries would be begging for New Jersey wine?. I was quite surprised upon learning this information, but it is actually true and could be happening sooner than we think. Auburn Road Vineyards owner Julianne Donnini has been making wine for decades and recently took...
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
10 sensible reasons NJ prefers fake Christmas trees over real
They’re real and they’re fabulous. When it comes to the long-standing debate, we decided to take it to the “streets.”. In D&J parlance, that means asking our listeners. And while we heard a lot of emotional and poignant reasons to get a real tree, there are too...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
NJ Wine Trail added to Wine Week events
Last week I told you about New Jersey Wine Week happening Nov. 14-21 and now a companion event has been announced: the New Jersey Holiday Wine Trail. Put on by the New Jersey Wine Growers Association, a coalition of New Jersey wineries and vineyards, it runs from Nov. 25 (Black Friday) through Nov. 27.
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
‘Pecan Pizza Pie’ invented in NJ: New tradition or gross gimmick?
You read that right. Pecan Pie + Pizza = Pecan Pizza Pie. Thanksgiving is all about traditions. Many of which involve food. And sometimes, those special culinary practices extend beyond the holiday, from pre-holiday takeout food to post-holiday leftovers. Jersey's own Tony Boloney's restaurant chain and the American Pecan Promotion...
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
Should I stay or should I go? NJ’s Thanksgiving plans
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year. All about food and no gift buying. The scramble around Christmas time is a challenge especially when you have a crazy busy schedule. But Thanksgiving? Easy. For us, this holiday will be especially positive and simple as the kids are...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 6