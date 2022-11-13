Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Bills Receive Massive Injury Update On Star QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills were given a scare in Week 9 when star quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury in the game against the New York Jets. His status for their Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings was up in the air throughout the week as Allen didn’t practice for two days.
thecomeback.com
Brian Daboll reveals why he benched former Pro Bowl WR
Former Pro Bowl receiver Kenny Golladay has seen his role with the New York Giants drastically diminish this season. Sunday was no exception, getting benched by Giants head coach Brian Daboll at halftime of the team’s 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans. Golladay returned on Sunday from a nagging...
Twelve Bills Players Were on Field During OT Play vs. Vikings
Video showed Buffalo lining up on defense with an extra man in the red zone on Minnesota’s overtime possession.
Matthew Stafford practices for Rams, expected to play Sunday
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL's concussion protocol
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Former NFL quarterback David Carr sees the Bills winding up with a 12-5 record.
Yardbarker
Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
Bills change practice plan with 5 players out sick
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills altered their practice regimen Wednesday due to lingering injuries and five players being out sick, coach Sean McDermott said. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all out with non-COVID illnesses. This resulted in the Bills doing […]
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was limited at Wednesday's practice by a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2-5 due to a knee issue, Robinson increasingly has taken on a larger snap share over the teams' last four games, settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. A Week 10 bye seems to have done Edwards some good after he missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints. He had 16 carries in back-to-back games before that -- his only two appearances of the season -- and it's possible he reclaims the lead role from Kenyan Drake if he's available Sunday against Carolina.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Still not practicing
Rousseau missed practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. The second-year defensive end has a high-ankle sprain and it may be a bit of a surprise if he's able to return this week against the Browns. Even Week 12 may be a tough task with the Bills set to play Thanksgiving Day.
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not practicing yet
Andrews (shoulder/knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism Monday that Andrews would be ready to play after the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Andrews' availability this weekend is no sure thing, especially with the tight end missing another practice as the Ravens prepare for Sunday's game against Carolina. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely will have a key role again if Andrews misses another game.
Browns vs. Bills: Another legendary snow game in Buffalo on the way?
There has been no shortage of memorable games between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. This version up next week of Browns vs. Bills may be the third snow game in 15 years between the two sides as Buffalo is set to get a great deal of snow this upcoming weekend.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Out with illness
Milano missed practice Wednesday due to an illness. Several Bills missed practice Wednesday due to illness, as the hits are starting to pile up for a team that's lost two straight games, contests where it had double-digit leads in each. If there's a bright side, it's that whatever is running through the locker room is happening earlier in the week and there's time to rest and heal up before Sunday's game against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Set for limited practice
Head coach Sean McDermott said that Allen (elbow) will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. McDermott previously told Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com that the quarterback came out of this past Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings in a "good spot" in terms of his right elbow injury. However, since the UCL issue is likely to be a lingering concern for Allen, he's expected to have his practice reps managed ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. Barring any setbacks, Allen is in line to start this weekend, but he may need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with extra points (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
Comments / 0