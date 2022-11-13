Read full article on original website
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16
Short-staffed or not, Frey is adamant that every job will get done. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, now at the Midland Center for the Arts. You can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Midland Center for the Arts. The Bread Guy becomes The Bread Gal. Updated: 1 hour...
WNEM
Expert gives tips for winter driving
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The officials start of winter is not until December 21st but Jack Frost has made an early appearance and is gracing mid-Michigan with a lovely coating of snow; but with the snow comes slippery and dangerous weather. Major Driving School Co-owner Steven Major says, “As Michiganders...
WNEM
Salvation Army out to raise $635K in Genesee Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The red kettles that seem synonymous with the holiday season are about to appear. Thursday is the kickoff for the annual fund-raising campaign for the Salvation Army in Genesee County. The red kettles -- accompanied by bell ringers -- are arguably the most familiar aspect of...
WNEM
More employees needed to meet snow removal demand
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been flying all over mid-Michigan and soon, snow removal companies across the region will be clearing snow more regularly. But will there be enough employees to meet the need?. “Well, it’s been a little difficult this year,” Eric Frey, the owner of Extreme Landscaping...
WNEM
Lake-effect snow continues Wednesday afternoon, more snow showers Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has expired the First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, November 16th as most roadways have become just wet this afternoon. We will see additional lake-effect snow and possible roadway impacts in the Northern Thumb where there is a Winter Weather Advisory, but these effects are expected to be highly localized.
WNEM
First Alert: Snowfall could make a slick commute Wednesday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a low pressure system expected to bring the first widespread snowfall of the season to Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations, but more specifically, the timing of snowfall coinciding with Wednesday morning’s commute, is the reason for the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. We are also updating parts of the First Alert Weather Day to focus on the potential for heavier lake-effect snows. This won’t be the largest snowfall we see this season, but with it also being the first notably accumulating snow of the season, we want to highlight this event.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
WNEM
Give back this season with Feed the Bus
WNEM
Cold night ahead followed by a quiet Monday. Snow shower chances by Tuesday.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A busy wintry weekend will come to a close this evening with a few more flurries for a few of our communities, specifically across our far northwestern areas. Tonight, expect low temperatures to fall into the low 20s for most with upper teens expected across the north woods. Winds will be calm down some overnight as well, becoming light and variable.
WNEM
Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale. The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and East 2nd since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors. It also was...
WNEM
$28M investment brings 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Twp.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More jobs are coming to mid-Michigan, Mara Technologies is opening a new facility in Grand Blanc Township. The move will create 300 jobs for now, with more planned in the future. “I wanted it here. And we know that the talented workforce is here. And we...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
nbc25news.com
Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
WNEM
Local baby survives RSV
WNEM
Officers honor late police captain around department
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - lt has been several months since Deputy Police Chief Jeff Antcliff joked with his friend and colleague inside the Flint Police Department’s gym. “You always knew when he was in the building, you know. Not obnoxious, he was just loud and laughed. He’s always laughing here,” Antcliff said.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan this November, and the results were as many expected. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal, with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals, while it failed in Frankfort,...
wsgw.com
Teen Shot to Death in Flint
A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
WNEM
20 suspects stole 13 vehicles from secure lot in Flint
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland University alerted the campus community Monday morning to stay indoors after two armed suspects were seen on campus. The suspects are accused of stealing cars in Genesee County and then exchanging gunfire with a security guard while stealing the cars, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.
