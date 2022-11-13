Vikings vs. Bills Inactives: Josh Allen Playing?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has missed the entire week of practice with an elbow injury. But will he play today against the Minnesota Vikings?

We now have an answer to the question Buffalo Bills fans have been holding their breath for all week long ... Will Josh Allen play today against the Minnesota Vikings?

The answer ... yes.

Allen was not named to the team's inactive list, meaning he will start today's game against the Vikings despite not practicing most of the week nursing an elbow injury. Allen did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to go in a limited capacity on Friday.

It's uncertain how much Allen will be able to showcase his throwing abilities today against the 7-1 Vikings, but he's healthy enough to be the Bills' best option at quarterback today. Case Keenum will be the backup.

The Bills will take a hit on the defensive side of the football today, with starters Gregory Rousseau (ankle), Jordan Poyer (elbow) and Kaiir Elam (ankle) out with injuries. Tre'Davious White has still yet to recover from his torn ACL.

Here's a look at the Bills inactive list ...

DE Gregory Rousseau

S Jordan Poyer

CB Kaiir Elam

CB Tre'Davious White

TE Tommy Sweeney

OL Justin Murray

LB Baylon Spector

Here's a look at the Vikings inactive list ...

CB Cameron Dantzler

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB Luiji Vilain

G/C Chris Reed

OLB Benton Whitley

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

The Bills and Vikings kick off at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .