How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Bills in Week 10: Odds, Line, Preview

Everything you need to know to watch or listen to Vikings-Bills.

This is a big one.

The Vikings are in Buffalo to take on the Bills in a marquee Week 10 matchup of teams with Super Bowl dreams. Minnesota (7-1) is looking to win its seventh consecutive game and prove itself against a great team, while Buffalo (6-2) is fired up to bounce back from a loss to the Jets last week.

This game is easily the best of the early Sunday slate, and will be broadcast on FOX to the majority of the country.

The big news coming into the game is that it appears Josh Allen will start for the Bills, despite dealing with an elbow issue this week. Buffalo didn't elevate No. 3 QB Matt Barkley from the practice squad, which indicates they're confident Allen is ready to play. They don't believe he's at an elevated risk of re-injury.

Allen playing makes this a massive challenge for Ed Donatell's defense, which will be without Dalvin Tomlinson and Cameron Dantzler. Rookie Akayleb Evans is set to make his first career start, and he'll likely see some time against Bills star Stefon Diggs, who is facing off against his former team for the first time.

The Bills boast one of the NFL's best defenses , but they'll be without a few key players in S Jordan Poyer, DE Greg Rousseau, and CB Kaiir Elam. Look for the Vikings to try to get Dalvin Cook going, considering the Bills have been gashed on the ground in their last two games.

here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line : Bills -6.5 (O/U 46.5)

Moneylines: Vikings +240, Bills -300

TV Channel: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber), Sports USA (Josh Appel, James White)

fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

