Atlantic City, NJ

Three charged in multiple Atlantic City burglaries

BreakingAC
 3 days ago

Atlantic City police/BreakingAC

An investigation into a Boardwalk business burglary led to charges in multiple case for three residents.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of the Boardwalk, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Surveillance Center personnel were able to find footage of two men leaving the rear of the business, and heading east, according to the report.

Jose Antonio-Rodriguez, 32, and Luis Romera Velez, 41, were spotted by Officer Justice Martin on the Boardwalk at Michigan Avenue, Aristizabal said. They had a burglary tool and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested without incident.

An investigation by detectives in the Criminal Investigations Section that included video surveillance identified the two men as suspects in multiple burglaries at businesses throughout the city.

Detectives also identified a third suspect, Johana Mendoza, 28.

The burglaries date to last year and include various casino businesses and outlets on The Walk, Aristizabal said.

There are still other incidents being investigated and additional charges pending against the three.

The investigation was conducted by Detectives Valmir Loga, Fariyd Holmes, Patrick Yarrow and Malik Tolbert under the supervision of Detective Sgt. Avette Harper.

Rodriguez is charged with six counts of burglary, six counts of theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Velez is charged with 10 counts of burglary, 10 counts of theft, criminal trespass and five counts of possession of burglary tools.

Both men are in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Mendoza is charged with three counts each of burglary and theft, and two counts of possession. Her status was unclear. She is not listed in the jail.

Comments / 1

default-avatar
jimwildrickjr
2d ago

We can all thank the ACPD for their continuing efforts to clean up the two main problems playing the city.Robbery and drug abuse.

Reply
2
 

