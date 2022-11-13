ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

abc45.com

VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
VISALIA, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.  Officers say they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA

