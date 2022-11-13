Tom Brady had another epic receiving fail on a trick play and NFL fans crushed him for it

Tom Brady is a great quarterback. In fact, he’s the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

You know what he’s not good at? Being a wide receiver. Remember when he had that embarrassing drop in the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a bunch of years ago?

It wasn’t great!

Well, the 45-year-old QB tried to play the role of a wide receiver again Sunday in Germany and it didn’t go well at all for him yet again. Leonard Fournette took a direct snap during a third-quarter drive for the Bucs and threw a pass to Brady down the left sideline.

Here’s how that played out:

LOL. That was an incredible fail. And just a really bad play call.

Oh, and Brady got flagged 15 yards for tripping.

Twitter had reactions.