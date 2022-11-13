Read full article on original website
Google brings its spruced-up Wallet app to 12 new countries
Google renamed its payment solution for the nth time earlier this year, leaving us with a rebranded Google Wallet and an app that can now hold all your IDs, tickets, vaccine certificates, digital car keys, and whatnot in one place — just like your IRL wallet. Google Wallet has already been available in lots if regions around the world, and it's now making its way to another dozen markets.
Google Pixel Watch gains support for Fitbit’s Sleep Profile
The Google Pixel Watch ticks all the right boxes as a first-generation product. Despite all its drawbacks, Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is good enough to make it to our list of the best Android smartwatches. It is also the first and only Wear OS smartwatch to feature Fitbit integration, allowing you to use the latter's app for tracking your workout and health metrics. And now, Google is making the experience even better by adding support for Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature on the Pixel Watch.
What is Google Pinpoint?
Google Pinpoint helps streamline searching through large amounts of documents. The platform is part of Journalist Studio and was launched as part of Google News Initiative in 2020. You can upload up to 200,000 documents in multiple formats and search, highlight, and share specific sections.
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone
Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
Stadia gets too much credit on the Android Police podcast
The team played around with some titles like "The One Thing That Worked On Stadia" while recording this episode and it turned out by the end of the session that this was not even true. Good job, Google: that's gonna show us. In the meantime, we've got old Google business, new Google business, and also our dip on the new MediaTek chip. Welcome to the Android Police podcast.
A $100 Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be the top Black Friday deal this year
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best Android phones around, but its exorbitant price can put a lot of people off. After some compelling deals last week, Samsung is at it again with the early Black Friday discounts, offering the Z Fold 4 for as little as $100 if you signed up for Samsung's early access program and have some devices to trade in, making this one of the best Black Friday deals.
Chrome's problem with saved tab groups is finally getting fixed
Google Chrome is undoubtedly one of the best web browsers out there particularly if you're heavily invested in the Google ecosystem (like a lot of us here at Android Police). Tons of Chrome users have dozens of open tabs which can be somewhat unnerving to deal with on occasion. To rectify this, the Chromium dev team introduced saved tab groups as a way to organize them more efficiently. Subsequent updates to saved tab groups made them appear within the bookmarks bar, making them more easily accessible. However, it had one big loophole that made it less useful than it could be. Fortunately, this appears to be fixed now on Chrome Canary with the addition of a new commit merged late last week.
Google Fi is giving its most valued subscribers free YouTube Premium for a year
Subscribers to Google Fi, which has one of the best data plans for your money, have access to some of the company's best synergies — buy a new Pixel device with Pixel Pass and you get free, sustaining memberships to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One, Google Play Pass, plus Preferred Care coverage for that new phone you have. Now, though, Fi customers don't even need to buy a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro to get some free YouTube Premium.
OnePlus 8 is now receiving its last major Android update
OnePlus was the first non-Google manufacturer to roll out Android 13 for its 2022 flagship: the OnePlus 10 Pro. Then, in the first week of November, OxygenOS 13 was released for the OnePlus 9 series. Now, it is the turn of the company's entire 2020 product portfolio consisting of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T to receive the latest Android build. An official announcement about the update's release is still due, but the stable firmware is already making its way to OnePlus 8 users.
Targeted app promos are creeping into Play Store search recommendations
For many months now, the Google Play Store has limited advertisements to horizontally scrolling carousels in various tabs, labeled as Suggested For You. Now Google has been spotted testing new promotions for specific apps directly in the Play Store search field, but is this an expansion of Play Store ads, or not?
Google's Health Connect app beta is now ready for data-obsessed fitness buffs to try
Google and Samsung have been working hard to make Wear OS 3 software worthy enough for people to use on the best smartwatches an Android user can get. As part of the improvement initiative, one of the main attractions was an all-in-one management hub that let users decide what to do with all the fitness and health data they've generated. That hub, better known as Health Connect, is now available for wearers to download and use in beta.
Meta pulls the plug on its smartwatch project and Portal
Meta made headlines late last week after it decided to let go of 11,000 employees, even overshadowing Twitter's mass layoffs not too long ago. It was only a matter of time before a move like this would also bring about the death of some of the social media giant's ambitious projects. We're now gaining additional information on this front, courtesy of an extensive report by Reuters.
Best Black Friday tablet deals of 2022
Most phones are larger than ever these days, but you still can't beat the flexibility and power of one of the best Android tablets. With Black Friday just around the corner, this is the best time of year to pick up a new slate — or to upgrade your existing one. Whether you're after a budget tablet made for streaming movies around the house or a fully-fledged laptop replacement, there's bound to be a deal on the perfect device for you.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
The Google Pixel Watch app is getting its first post-release update
It's been just over a month since the Google Pixel Watch hit store shelves. Unlike most of our favorite smarwatches, the Pixel Watch actually doesn't use the Wear OS Android app at all, instead relying on its own Pixel Watch app to manage the device from your phone. Today, Google announced that the app is getting its first post-release update, primarily to fix eSim bugs and make the watch's Fitbit integration more visible.
Samsung’s Early Access Black Friday sale knocks the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $375
Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung is providing some excellent deals on the Galaxy S22 series, which ranks highly in our list of the best Android phones in 2022. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra has caught your attention, you can get it for as low as $375, down from its retail price of $1,200. And if you want the baby S22, it is available for $325 after an eligible trade-in.
These Pixel Fold renders are almost as sensational as the phone's rumored launch price
There's never been a more exciting time to be a fan of Google's Pixel devices, as we're right in the middle of the brand's big expansion into new product categories. We just got our hands on the new Pixel Watch, and there's even more to look forward to in 2023, with the dockable Pixel Tablet on the horizon. But maybe the most eagerly anticipated new Pixel has been the long-rumored folding-screen model: what we've been calling the Pixel Fold. In a new report, Jon Prosser shares some absolutely stunning renders of the upcoming phone, while giving us a hint at what its release could look like.
Here’s how predictive back navigation will work on Android 14
Gesture navigation utterly changed the way most of use our phones, and while it feels like a huge step forward from the hardware buttons of yore, there's still plenty of room for improvement. Android 13 laid the foundations for a predictive back gesture, and now Android 14 could make life even better, showing you where the back gesture will redirect to.
How to check for software updates on your Google Pixel phone
Google released its latest version of Android in August. The update was a long time coming, and Google Pixel owners were able to get an early glimpse of Android 13 throughout the summer, thanks to the Android beta program. The company followed the yearly OS update with its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, at its Made by Google event in October 2022. If you're the owner of a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, congratulations, your phone is already running Android 13. If you own the Google Pixel 6 or an earlier model, Android 13 is available. All you need to do is download and install it.
Spotify and Google team up for a new payment option in the US
Under pressure from various antitrust lawsuits over Play Store billing, Google decided to loosen its grip and allow apps to offer their own payment methods — as long as Play Store billing was still an option. The User Choice Billing pilot started with Spotify earlier this year, and users can now finally use Spotify's payment option. And those in the US will now also see this option as Google expands its pilot to a handful of more countries.
