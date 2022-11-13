Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Chrome is undoubtedly one of the best web browsers out there particularly if you're heavily invested in the Google ecosystem (like a lot of us here at Android Police). Tons of Chrome users have dozens of open tabs which can be somewhat unnerving to deal with on occasion. To rectify this, the Chromium dev team introduced saved tab groups as a way to organize them more efficiently. Subsequent updates to saved tab groups made them appear within the bookmarks bar, making them more easily accessible. However, it had one big loophole that made it less useful than it could be. Fortunately, this appears to be fixed now on Chrome Canary with the addition of a new commit merged late last week.

3 DAYS AGO