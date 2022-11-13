Apple has unveiled more plans for its launch of Major League Soccer (MLS). The streamer has revealed the pricing and launch details of its new MLS Season Pass after it landed the rights to the league earlier this summer. It marks one of the biggest sports streaming deals at a reported cost of $2.5B and comes as Apple ramps up its sporting interest with rights to certain MLB baseball games. The MLS Season Pass will offer subscribers every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and cup competition with no blackouts. It will launch on February 1 at a cost of $14.99 per...

6 HOURS AGO