Kansas City, MO

CNET

World Cup 2022: How to Stream Every Game of Soccer's Biggest Tournament

The biggest tournament in global football is about to start. The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar -- a controversial choice of host, to say the least -- and pits 32 of the best national teams in the world against each other to find out which country can claim soccer superiority for the next four years.
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Deadline

Apple Kicks Off Major League Soccer Plans With Pricing & Launch Details

Apple has unveiled more plans for its launch of Major League Soccer (MLS). The streamer has revealed the pricing and launch details of its new MLS Season Pass after it landed the rights to the league earlier this summer. It marks one of the biggest sports streaming deals at a reported cost of $2.5B and comes as Apple ramps up its sporting interest with rights to certain MLB baseball games. The MLS Season Pass will offer subscribers every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and cup competition with no blackouts. It will launch on February 1 at a cost of $14.99 per...

