THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Stafford participated fully in practice with the Rams on Wednesday, and the Super Bowl-winning veteran is on track to come out of the protocol in time to face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said. Stafford sat out of the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. He entered the protocol two days after the previous week’s loss at Tampa Bay, but McVay has been unable to confirm whether Stafford actually had a concussion. Stafford is still going through the necessary steps to be cleared from the protocol by Friday, but McVay is proceeding under the assumption Stafford will be ready to retake charge of the Rams’ struggling offense, which will be without injured All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks.

19 MINUTES AGO