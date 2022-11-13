ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Associated Press

Matthew Stafford practices for Rams, expected to play Sunday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Stafford participated fully in practice with the Rams on Wednesday, and the Super Bowl-winning veteran is on track to come out of the protocol in time to face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said. Stafford sat out of the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. He entered the protocol two days after the previous week’s loss at Tampa Bay, but McVay has been unable to confirm whether Stafford actually had a concussion. Stafford is still going through the necessary steps to be cleared from the protocol by Friday, but McVay is proceeding under the assumption Stafford will be ready to retake charge of the Rams’ struggling offense, which will be without injured All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks.
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor

View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Role Model for Kids With Diabetes

BALTIMORE — Mark Andrews fully understands the challenges of dealing with diabetes. Andrews is a Type 1 diabetic but that has not stopped him from accomplishing his dreams as a tight end for the Ravens. Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, recently hosted an awareness...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways

Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
DETROIT, MI

