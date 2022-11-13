Lil Rel Howery returned to his native Chicago to film his second HBO comedy special, and so enjoyed his homecoming that he savored his final minute onstage to soak it all in. Could he fill the hour before that finale with as much pomp, majestic moments or musical stories as he had in his first HBO hour, Live in Crenshaw? Did he even need to this time around? LIL REL HOWERY: I SAID IT. Y’ALL THINKING IT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Howery jokingly stops during this hour to acknowledge his gratitude at how he keeps getting booked “amazing roles”...

