Lincoln, CA

Lincoln Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Nov. 18, the Lincoln Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police said that the checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within city limits from 7 p.m. to midnight. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in that area.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol during the checkpoint.

Police said that the purpose of the checkpoint is to deter drivers from driving under the influence.

Police also remind drivers that driving under the influence is not just for alcohol and that some prescription medications as well as over-the-counter medications can impair driving as well. Driving under the influence of marijuana is also illegal.

Police share that “drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

This DUI checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Fund.

