Walmart just dropped even more Black Friday deals—save on Apple, Michael Kors, Samsung and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 6 days ago
Snag Black Friday deals on toys, home goods, tech and more today at Walmart. Apple/Samsung/Michael Kors/Ion/Walmart/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Walmart just dropped a brand new lineup of early Black Friday markdowns and the savings are spectacular. Find the best sales across all shopping categories and get early access to dozens of doorbuster discounts with a Walmart+ membership right now. From TVs and kitchen essentials to furniture and fashion essentials, we rounded up all the best deals to shop today.

Don't miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

The superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple , Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.

To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals . At 7 p.m. EST today, November 14 , everyone can shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale, but Walmart+ members get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals starting right now. Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.

Sign up for Walmart+

Samsung sale: Black Friday 2022 deals on smartphones, appliances and TVs

Walmart's early Black Friday sale is live: Save on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio

Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

The 10 best Walmart early access sales to shop now

Walmart+ members can shop tons of new doorbuster deals today, November 14 . Sign up for Walmart+ to get exclusive early access to savings on Samsung Galaxy Buds, eufy robot vacuums and more starting right now.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $69.99 (Save $80)
  2. Ion Audio Game Day Party Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69 (Save $50)
  3. Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner for $78 (Save $20)
  4. Best Choice Products Set of 2 Lounge Chair Recliners for $79.99 (Save $40)
  5. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $46.98)
  6. Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote Saffiano Leather for $109.99 (Save $18)
  7. eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180)
  8. Best Choice Products 6-Foot Holiday Christmas Pine Tree for $139.99 (Save $10)
  9. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $279.99 (Save $60)
  10. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS for $349.99 (Save $50)

The 10 best Black Friday Walmart sales to shop today

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are still plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, KitchenAid and Keurig products today with these limited-time deals.

  1. Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure for $15 (Save $64)
  2. KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.98 (Save $35.01)
  3. Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker for $35 (Save $19.96)
  4. Farberware Aluminum Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 11-Piece for $35 (Save $13.86)
  5. Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $50 (Save $31.99)
  6. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (Save $40)
  7. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $99 (Save $50.95)
  8. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $144 (Save $115)
  9. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $159 (Save $55)
  10. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on TVs and more at Walmart ahead of Black Friday 2022. Hisense/Walmart

Home deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Need to tidy up before the holidays? Head to Walmart for amazing Black Friday vacuum deals. Shark/Walmart/Reviewed

Furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Sit back and relax with Black Friday savings on futons and more at Walmart. Serta Hathaway/Walmart/Reviewed

Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Prep your kitchen for the holiday season and beyond with these Black Friday deals. Keurig/Walmart/Reviewed

Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Score massive savings on laptops, tablets and more at Walmart before Black Friday 2022. Samsung/Walmart/Reviewed

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shop tops, dresses, pants and so much more during Walmart's Black Friday sale. TIme and Tru/Walmart/Reviewed

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

Early Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart just dropped even more early holiday deals today, November 14 , with Walmart+ members getting seven hours of exclusive early access to the sales starting right now. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts.

What is Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale?

Monday, November 7 , marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Today, even more doorbuster deals are set to drop. For regular Walmart shoppers, the online deals will roll in at 7 p.m. EST . But Walmart+ members can shop exclusive deals seven hours early starting right now. Prefer to shop in-person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com , Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web . This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can already shop early Black Friday deals across all categories. As we approach Black Friday proper, on Friday, November 25 , the savings will only get sweeter. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals .

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022 , which takes place on Friday, November 25 . Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals , however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+ , the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan , offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.

Sign up for Walmart+

What should I buy at Walmart's Black Friday sale?

From Black Friday 2022 deals and beyond, Walmart has you covered with its wide range of affordable products. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday deals on must-have tech, furniture, TVs, kitchen equipment, cleaning items and so much more. Even if you're unsure of what to look for during the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Walmart has savings across all categories to make your decision a little easier.

Shop at Walmart

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart just dropped even more Black Friday deals—save on Apple, Michael Kors, Samsung and more

