Three members of a high school hockey team from Chicago have been downgraded from critical to stable condition after their team bus was hit by a semi-truck Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana.

The team from St. Ignatius College Prep had just finished a postgame meal and was heading back to its hotel when the tractor trailer hit the bus from behind and caused it to turn on its side, Warsaw police told USA TODAY Sports. Based on the initial police investigation, at least one of the juveniles was ejected from the bus.

Among the 23 students, two adult coaches and the school bus driver, 16 people were injured — with three of them initially listed in critical condition. However police Capt. Brad Kellar told USA TODAY Sports all of the injured players are in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

The students range between 14 and 17 years old, with most 15 years of age.

A school bus carrying hockey team members from Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep lies on its side after being hit by a semi truck Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana. Warsaw (Ind.) Police Department photo

Police say they received reports just before the crash of a truck driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. A nearby surveillance camera confirmed eyewitness reports that the truck driver ran a red light shortly before striking the bus.

Based on the evidence at the scene, police suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck, 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, was taken into police custody pending charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a level 5 felony.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: High school hockey team bus hit by semi-truck in Indiana; 16 people injured