ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

High school hockey team bus hit by semi-truck in Indiana; 16 people injured

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Three members of a high school hockey team from Chicago have been downgraded from critical to stable condition after their team bus was hit by a semi-truck Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana.

The team from St. Ignatius College Prep had just finished a postgame meal and was heading back to its hotel when the tractor trailer hit the bus from behind and caused it to turn on its side, Warsaw police told USA TODAY Sports. Based on the initial police investigation, at least one of the juveniles was ejected from the bus.

Among the 23 students, two adult coaches and the school bus driver, 16 people were injured — with three of them initially listed in critical condition. However police Capt. Brad Kellar told USA TODAY Sports all of the injured players are in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

The students range between 14 and 17 years old, with most 15 years of age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3B1W_0j9KonB700
A school bus carrying hockey team members from Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep lies on its side after being hit by a semi truck Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana. Warsaw (Ind.) Police Department photo

Police say they received reports just before the crash of a truck driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. A nearby surveillance camera confirmed eyewitness reports that the truck driver ran a red light shortly before striking the bus.

Based on the evidence at the scene, police suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck, 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, was taken into police custody pending charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a level 5 felony.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: High school hockey team bus hit by semi-truck in Indiana; 16 people injured

Comments / 2

Related
WNDU

16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
TOPEKA, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

Robbery suspect and clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery store

A robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup in a store in Chicago, authorities said. The shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood killed would-be robber Nicholas Williams, 24, and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Chicago

Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Two people found dead and bleeding in Hobart, Indiana home

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) -- Two people were found dead Friday afternoon in a home in Hobart, Indiana. At 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Ruta Drive in Hobart for a welfare check. Building maintenance met officers when they arrived, and the officers went into the residence to check on the occupants, police said.
HOBART, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

679K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy