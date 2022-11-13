Jim Donovan tests positive for COVID-19, will not call Browns-Dolphins; Demetric Felton Jr., Perrion Winfrey inactive

Read full article on original website
Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Deshaun Watson pays $5.4 million for Hunting Valley mansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well, it’s official. Deshaun Watson is here to stay. The newly minted and controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback, who received a record-five-year deal from the Browns worth $230 million fully guaranteed earlier this year, has purchased a Hunting Valley mansion, cementing his place in Cleveland for the near future.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Bob who? Roethlisberger bumps pomp, mispronounces last name
Legendary Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani, who has his own weekly Saturday show on The Fan and is in with Cook & Joe every Monday, just celebrated 40 years at KDKA-TV.
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Deshaun Watson cleared to practice with Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension.
Cooper Kupp Sends Message To Fans After Receiving Brutal Injury News
The Los Angeles Rams' injured wideout Cooper Kupp will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP has taken the news in stride. Kupp on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the team's medical staff and said he was excited to see what the future held. "Thanks to ...
Ryan Day provides update on banged-up running back situation
Ohio State looked just fine against Indiana without the services of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes won, 56-14 while rushing for an absurd 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. Most of that work was done by Miyan Williams, who accounted for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging almost 10...
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
How Joe Haden stacks up with the best CBs in Browns history
Haden played for the Browns from 2010-16, finishing the final five seasons of his career with the Steelers. Haden's numbers compare favorably to some of the better corners in Browns history. His 19 interceptions place him 14th on the team's all-time list, behind names Hanford Dixon's 26, Frank Minnifield's 20 and the Browns' all-time leader in interceptions, Thom Darden, who finished with 45.
A grim midseason report as the Browns have lost 5 of their last 6 games – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 39-17 to Miami on Sunday afternoon:. 1. This game has to be a stunner for the people at the top for the Browns. They went into Sunday with hope following the bye week. They were still riding high after the 32-13 victory over the Bengals on Oct. 31.
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
How can Browns can solve their struggles? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey...
Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice, but focus remains on Jacoby Brissett
BEREA, Ohio -- If you didn’t look closely, there weren’t many signs here Deshaun Watson was returning to practice for the Browns. A security guard stationed outside the visitor’s parking lot entrance across the street and another in front of the facility itself were the only visible abnormalities.
C.J. Stroud earns another Big Ten honor as he helps Ohio State take over the conference’s record book
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day wanted to turn Ohio State football into Quarterback U when he showed up in 2017, and six years later, he’s done so successfully. Only once has a quarterback failed to throw for at least 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season under Day’s tenure, and that’s because Justin Fields was limited to just eight games while playing through a global pandemic.
