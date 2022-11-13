Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
October housing report: Valley home prices, inventory inched higher; Sales in city down year-over-year
The housing market is readjusting to the fed’s increase in interest rates, and the Coachella Valley is not exempt. Prices are still increasing, but much slower than last year, and the number of sales continues to drop. Driving the news: The median price of a detached home in the...
45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Airport Expects Record Thanksgiving Passengers
Officials at the Palm Springs International Airport Wednesday said they expect record passenger numbers during Thanksgiving week, and encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to catch their flights. “We’re planning for a very busy Thanksgiving weekend and tourist season,” said Harry Barret, executive director of aviation at the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension
(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
thepalmspringspost.com
Multiple businesses hit with power outage downtown Sunday morning; some remained in the dark all day
Business owners in a core part of Downtown Palm Springs came to work Sunday morning to find the lights out. For many, that was still the case Sunday evening. Driving the news: Little is known about the cause of the outage. A spokesperson for Southern California Edison (SCE) could only say that an equipment failure occurred along South Palm Canyon Drive around 3:30 a.m.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Man Gets Over 8 Years In $6.6M PPP Fraud Case
(CNS) – A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution. He pleaded...
Suspect in stolen car leads authorities on high-speed chase through LA County
A driver in a reported stolen car led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County late Tuesday.
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs
The lights at some intersections in Downtown Palm Springs are still blinking red because of a power outage that happened early Sunday morning. Jeff Monford, spokesperson with Southern California Edison gave us a timeline of the outage. "Southern California Edison learned that there was a power outage in Downtown Palm Springs at about 3:30 in The post Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages at least 1 home, several cars
At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.
mynewsla.com
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam. His sister and a co-conspirator will be sentenced in May.
theregistrysocal.com
53,275 SQFT Industrial Development in Perris Secures $25MM Construction Loan
Perris, CA – Buchanan Mortgage Holdings, LLC (BMH), an affiliate of Buchanan Street Partners, L.P., provided a non-recourse, 81% LTC, $25 million construction loan for the development of a 53,275-square-foot, class A truck terminal situated on 10.5 acres in Perris, California. Upon completion, the property will feature 26’ clear heights, 99 dock-high doors, 161 trailer parking stalls, and 5,000 square feet of office buildout.
z1077fm.com
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Man Accused of $2.6 Million in Embezzlement
An Irvine man suspected of embezzling $2.6 million from a Newport Beach-based real estate agency was arrested Monday on mail and wire fraud charges. Varun Aggarwal, a former executive of KBS Realty Advisors, submitted bogus invoices from 2012 through January 2022 for consulting services that were never performed, according to prosecutors. He used his position to have friends and family members perform contracting work for the company, prosecutors allege.
