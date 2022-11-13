ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Palm Springs Airport Expects Record Thanksgiving Passengers

Officials at the Palm Springs International Airport Wednesday said they expect record passenger numbers during Thanksgiving week, and encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to catch their flights. “We’re planning for a very busy Thanksgiving weekend and tourist season,” said Harry Barret, executive director of aviation at the...
Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension

(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Multiple businesses hit with power outage downtown Sunday morning; some remained in the dark all day

Business owners in a core part of Downtown Palm Springs came to work Sunday morning to find the lights out. For many, that was still the case Sunday evening. Driving the news: Little is known about the cause of the outage. A spokesperson for Southern California Edison (SCE) could only say that an equipment failure occurred along South Palm Canyon Drive around 3:30 a.m.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Riverside County Man Gets Over 8 Years In $6.6M PPP Fraud Case

(CNS) – A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution. He pleaded...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs

The lights at some intersections in Downtown Palm Springs are still blinking red because of a power outage that happened early Sunday morning. Jeff Monford, spokesperson with Southern California Edison gave us a timeline of the outage. "Southern California Edison learned that there was a power outage in Downtown Palm Springs at about 3:30 in The post Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run

More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
53,275 SQFT Industrial Development in Perris Secures $25MM Construction Loan

Perris, CA – Buchanan Mortgage Holdings, LLC (BMH), an affiliate of Buchanan Street Partners, L.P., provided a non-recourse, 81% LTC, $25 million construction loan for the development of a 53,275-square-foot, class A truck terminal situated on 10.5 acres in Perris, California. Upon completion, the property will feature 26’ clear heights, 99 dock-high doors, 161 trailer parking stalls, and 5,000 square feet of office buildout.
PERRIS, CA
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault

A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula

A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
TEMECULA, CA
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto

A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Irvine Man Accused of $2.6 Million in Embezzlement

An Irvine man suspected of embezzling $2.6 million from a Newport Beach-based real estate agency was arrested Monday on mail and wire fraud charges. Varun Aggarwal, a former executive of KBS Realty Advisors, submitted bogus invoices from 2012 through January 2022 for consulting services that were never performed, according to prosecutors. He used his position to have friends and family members perform contracting work for the company, prosecutors allege.
IRVINE, CA

