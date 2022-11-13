ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke, UNC hospitals prepare to add more pediatric beds if needed as respiratory illnesses bring in flood of children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The medical director of the Pediatric ICU at Duke University Children’s Hospital said they have a “surge plan” to increase resources if Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and flu cases keep filling up floors. “Bracing for a long and busy winter, so we’re looking at surge plans to open up additional floors, additional […]
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe

Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
Wake Co. School Board to vote on reassignment plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wake County School Board is set to vote on a reassignment plan that could change where students go to school next year. This vote is coming after district leaders said they have taken the past months explaining to families how the plan will work and listening to what families had to say on it.
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
Filling a need: Class of Wake County EMS graduates is largest ever

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County's largest-ever class of paramedics is graduating Monday. The new recruits are badly needed as the department faces challenges related to staffing shortages, even forcing them to reserve ambulances for high priority calls at times. Wake County Emergency Medical Services received more than 123,000 calls...
Cary ranks as the safest place in NC, company says. Here’s why.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary ranks as the safest municipality in North Carolina, according to a company that conducts background checks for employers. A review of FBI crime data by GoodHire led it to rate the Wake County town as the safest place in the state. The company ranked...
Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments makes way for new, improved affordable housing in Durham

The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham were demolished today as a part of the city's redevelopment plan. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will help improve affordable housing options for those living in or near downtown Durham. WRAL's Monica Casey shows us how this kind of development will help the Durham Housing Authority improve housing without raising rents for current residents.
Victim of shooting near Durham Tech was a 16-year-old, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot. Sima...
Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
