Bills QB Allen active against Vikings despite injured elbow

Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active but it’s unclear if he’ll start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Allen hurt his right elbow, which is his throwing elbow, in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. The injury is similar to the one that led to him to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018 — the last time Allen missed a start.

Allen was listed as questionable to play after practicing on a limited basis on Friday. He had missed the previous two practices.

If Allen doesn't start, the Bills will go with journeyman backup Case Keenum.

Buffalo’s secondary is missing starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), startig cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), while Tre’Davious White will sit out his third straight game since being activated. White has yet to play since tearing a ligament in his left knee nearly a year ago.

