Related
Man Shares Opinion of 'Royal Caribbean's' Deluxe Beverage Package and People Have Feelings
When it comes to (most) cruises, everything you want to eat and drink is included in the cost of your trip... minus the alcohol, of course. Though some more expensive stateroom categories will include the cost of booze, usually, it's something you have to pay for separately. And in the case of certain big cruise lines, there are all-you-can-drink packages for purchase as well.
I've Taken 19 Solo Royal Caribbean Cruises: 4 Things You Need to Know
While Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Free Report commercials show a mix of families and couples having fun, visiting exotic ports, and enjoying each other's company, some people actually cruise by themselves. Perhaps showing me eating dinner by myself, having a drink at a lively bar alone, or footage of me walking around in a port by myself doesn't present the right image for a commercial, but solo cruising is a popular thing.
MySanAntonio
Save 40% on your next cruise thanks to this Black Friday sale
If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park or the Bahamas, Black Friday would be a good time to book your dream vacation at a steep discount. Holland America line, for one, is offering up to 40% off more than half of its trips around the globe.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ships With the Best/Worst Space to Guest Ratio: 8 Cruise Lines Compared
I compared 128 cruise ships from 8 major cruise lines to see which offered the most space based on passenger capacity and ship volume. While many factors can have an impact on how crowded a ship may feel, there is a simple formula for figuring out the passenger space ratio. Additionally, this allows us to compare different ships by the same metric and see how it compares with out experience on the ship.
Albany Herald
Royal Caribbean Tests Major Dining Changes (You Won't Be Happy)
Taking a cruise -- at least for most passengers -- means eating a lot. The experience, however, is not all about gluttony, meals (especially dinner) served in the main dining room (MDR) harken back to a time gone by.
