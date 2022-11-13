ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FanSided

Duke basketball primed for victory in showdown against Kansas

The Duke basketball schedule finally sees some real competition on Tuesday night. The annual clash of blue bloods in the State Farm Champions Classic takes place in Indianapolis on Tuesday night as the Duke basketball program will look to stay perfect on the season against the Kansas Jayhawks, the defending National Champions.
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Texas football: 3 Jayhawks who could hurt the Horns defense

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2022 college football season and are looking to beat a meddling Texas football program for the third time in the last six meetings. Second-year head coach Lance Leipold has led a culture shift in Lawrence. Known for...
AUSTIN, TX
sunflowerstateradio.com

Jayhawks to Face Blue Devils in Champions Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its 12th State Farm Champions Classic, No. 5 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 7 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will start at 8:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Jeff Goodman Names The Best Coach In College Basketball

There are a plethora of great coaches in college basketball, but Jeff Goodman of Stadium believes one stands out from the pack. During the latest edition of "The Field of 68," Goodman said Kansas head coach Bill Self is "probably the best coach" in college basketball. "They have probably the...
LAWRENCE, KS
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cardinalnews.org

Danville’s Malik Clements to play in Canadian Football League championship game

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Malik Clements will soon be playing in the biggest football game of his career – almost two thousand miles from his roots in Danville. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker is competing in the 109th Grey Cup game, the national championship of the Canadian Football League, against the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 20.
DANVILLE, VA
FanSided

Travis Kelce on Giants letting go Kadarius Toney: ‘I don’t get it one bit’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still doesn’t understand why the Giants let go of Kadarius Toney — and he doesn’t want to. After Tyreek Hill opted to leave for greener Miami pastures, the Chiefs responded by making savvy wide receiver acquisitions here and there. Kansas City stole away Marquez Valdes-Scantling, then JuJu Smith-Schuster, and with that, the Chiefs paved the way through another high-flying, conference-dominant season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
TOPEKA, KS
