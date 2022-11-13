Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Related
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night.
ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas
ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of...
Duke basketball primed for victory in showdown against Kansas
The Duke basketball schedule finally sees some real competition on Tuesday night. The annual clash of blue bloods in the State Farm Champions Classic takes place in Indianapolis on Tuesday night as the Duke basketball program will look to stay perfect on the season against the Kansas Jayhawks, the defending National Champions.
Why Bill Self Isn't Coaching Against Duke Tonight
Duke and Kansas are set to play in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils and the Jayhawks are set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. E.T. in the second game of a big doubleheader on ESPN. But Kansas will be without its head coach in Bill Self.
Texas football: 3 Jayhawks who could hurt the Horns defense
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2022 college football season and are looking to beat a meddling Texas football program for the third time in the last six meetings. Second-year head coach Lance Leipold has led a culture shift in Lawrence. Known for...
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Jayhawks to Face Blue Devils in Champions Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its 12th State Farm Champions Classic, No. 5 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 7 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will start at 8:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
Jeff Goodman Names The Best Coach In College Basketball
There are a plethora of great coaches in college basketball, but Jeff Goodman of Stadium believes one stands out from the pack. During the latest edition of "The Field of 68," Goodman said Kansas head coach Bill Self is "probably the best coach" in college basketball. "They have probably the...
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball
After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s Malik Clements to play in Canadian Football League championship game
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Malik Clements will soon be playing in the biggest football game of his career – almost two thousand miles from his roots in Danville. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker is competing in the 109th Grey Cup game, the national championship of the Canadian Football League, against the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 20.
Travis Kelce on Giants letting go Kadarius Toney: ‘I don’t get it one bit’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still doesn’t understand why the Giants let go of Kadarius Toney — and he doesn’t want to. After Tyreek Hill opted to leave for greener Miami pastures, the Chiefs responded by making savvy wide receiver acquisitions here and there. Kansas City stole away Marquez Valdes-Scantling, then JuJu Smith-Schuster, and with that, the Chiefs paved the way through another high-flying, conference-dominant season.
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence
Construction complete: K-10 highway reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence after being under construction since July.
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguish another fire early Wednesday in downtown-area building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Wednesday extinguished a warming fire inside a brick building just west of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk that formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries church. Officials at the scene said a...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0