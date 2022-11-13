ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash

A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
SANDOVAL, IL
wfcnnews.com

Five injured in four vehicle crash near Thompsonville

FRANKLIN / SALINE COUNTY - Several people were transported to hospitals following a multi-vehicle accident this morning on Route 34. According to Illinois State Police, the accident occurred this morning on State Highway 34 at approximately 7:29 a.m. near West End Road, around 1 mi south of the Franklin County line.
THOMPSONVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child

Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/17 – Bobby Harper

Bobby Harper, age 85 of Centralia, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. Bobby was born on August 23, 1937, in Salem, the son of Margaret (Harper) Harris. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis McDaneld, and husband Larry of Odin; brother, Larry Harris of...
CENTRALIA, IL
wjpf.com

Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident

BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
BENTON, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
PERRY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval works to add officers to police force

The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022

Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
CENTRALIA, IL
wgel.com

Structure Destroyed By Fire On Bohle Ave.

Area firefighters were called into action just after 5:30 AM Friday. Shoal Creek firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bohle Avenue and requested mutual aid from the Greenville and New Douglas fire districts. The blaze involved a 25X40 foot storage structure, which was a total loss.
GREENVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy