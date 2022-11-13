Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
1 person injured in Wednesday morning crash
One person was injured in an accident early Wednesday morning.
wfcnnews.com
Five injured in four vehicle crash near Thompsonville
FRANKLIN / SALINE COUNTY - Several people were transported to hospitals following a multi-vehicle accident this morning on Route 34. According to Illinois State Police, the accident occurred this morning on State Highway 34 at approximately 7:29 a.m. near West End Road, around 1 mi south of the Franklin County line.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
One shot after teens accused of throwing bricks at cars in St. Louis
An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
Multiple cars piled up on highway in Collinsville
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck involving two overturned tractor-trailers has stalled traffic in Collinsville.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/17 – Bobby Harper
Bobby Harper, age 85 of Centralia, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. Bobby was born on August 23, 1937, in Salem, the son of Margaret (Harper) Harris. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis McDaneld, and husband Larry of Odin; brother, Larry Harris of...
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council approves Class A Liquor License for Joes Pizza
The Centralia City Council has approved a Class A Liquor License for Joe’s Pizza. The new restaurant is coming to the shopping center next to Walmart in the former location of Rosati’s. Ben Sperry of Mt. Vernon is the owner of the new Joe’s. “Joe’s is really...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval works to add officers to police force
The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Double Track
All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received by the St. Clair County Transit District before the bid deadline. Bids received after the bid deadline will be returned unopened. A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00...
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
wgel.com
Structure Destroyed By Fire On Bohle Ave.
Area firefighters were called into action just after 5:30 AM Friday. Shoal Creek firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bohle Avenue and requested mutual aid from the Greenville and New Douglas fire districts. The blaze involved a 25X40 foot storage structure, which was a total loss.
Comments / 0