Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Rookie After His Drops

Christian Watson started Sunday afternoon's game against the Cowboys in tough fashion, with a couple of drops on the first drive of the game. He certainly finished strong, though. Watson caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers during the Packers' 31-28 overtime over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following the game,...
Deshaun Watson pays $5.4 million for Hunting Valley mansion

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well, it’s official. Deshaun Watson is here to stay. The newly minted and controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback, who received a record-five-year deal from the Browns worth $230 million fully guaranteed earlier this year, has purchased a Hunting Valley mansion, cementing his place in Cleveland for the near future.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
