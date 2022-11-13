Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on the notion of becoming an offensive coordinator; Steelers looking at defensive backs
Ben Roetlisberger is talking about life after football. The Steelers are considering making another move to bolster their defensive backfield. The Prime Video ratings for “Thursday Night Football” are a struggle. And Duquesne’s next men’s basketball game looks like it could be a real test. All...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Rookie After His Drops
Christian Watson started Sunday afternoon's game against the Cowboys in tough fashion, with a couple of drops on the first drive of the game. He certainly finished strong, though. Watson caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers during the Packers' 31-28 overtime over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following the game,...
Deshaun Watson pays $5.4 million for Hunting Valley mansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well, it’s official. Deshaun Watson is here to stay. The newly minted and controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback, who received a record-five-year deal from the Browns worth $230 million fully guaranteed earlier this year, has purchased a Hunting Valley mansion, cementing his place in Cleveland for the near future.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Bob who? Roethlisberger bumps pomp, mispronounces last name
Legendary Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani, who has his own weekly Saturday show on The Fan and is in with Cook & Joe every Monday, just celebrated 40 years at KDKA-TV.
Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
NFL has been in contact with Browns and Bills about the snowstorm in Buffalo in case the game must be moved
BEREA, Ohio -- As the old saying goes, everybody always complains about the weather, but nobody actually does anything about it. But in the case of the Browns vs. Bills game Sunday in Buffalo, the NFL might actually do something about it. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told cleveland.com in an...
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
Notre Dame appears about to flip big-time quarterback target
Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to four-star Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paull II quarterback Kenny Minchey back in September. The thing is, Minchey committed to Pittsburgh back on April 30. That commitment is no longer and it appears to be great news for Notre Dame. Minchey announced Monday that...
Deshaun Watson returns to practice while the Browns get ready for a snowstorm: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday and so was their franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson, still serving his 11-game suspension, was able to practice for the first time with the team as they get ready to face the Bills this week in Orchard Park, New York.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice, but focus remains on Jacoby Brissett
BEREA, Ohio -- If you didn’t look closely, there weren’t many signs here Deshaun Watson was returning to practice for the Browns. A security guard stationed outside the visitor’s parking lot entrance across the street and another in front of the facility itself were the only visible abnormalities.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0