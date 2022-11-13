Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn wears out nets, Broome sweeps Winthrop off floor in dominant win
Auburn only had one problem through its first two games of the season: the ball wasn't going through the hoop, but Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. splashed its first two 3-pointers of the night, and Auburn's net swished all night long in the 89-65 clubbing of Winthrop. After missing...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn hosts Georgia Tech in rematch of last season's upset
Last season, Auburn traveled to Atlanta as heavy underdogs against No. 18 Georgia Tech. That afternoon, the Tigers stunned the Yellow Jackets - building a lead as large as 22 points and holding on for a 59-51 win in the first of Auburn’s three ranked wins. On Wednesday night,...
Auburn Plainsman
Wooden named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the week
On Monday, junior defensive lineman Colby Wooden was named given the SEC honor of Defensive Linemen of the Week. He shares the honor with Alabama’s Byron Young. His strip sack in the fourth quarter is what lead him to receive this honor and led to the field goal which finalized the Tigers' 13-10 win over Texas A&M.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn athletics review: Nov. 7-13
Auburn was busy both on the road and at home this week, as various teams collected a number of wins. Here's where the Tigers were in action this week and how they fared:. Bruce Pearl and the men’s basketball team continued to start the season strong with a win over George Mason. Wendell Green Jr. led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points, followed by K.D. Johnson with 12 points. The defense held the Jaguars to only 52, finishing 70-52. Auburn is currently ranked No. 15.
Auburn Plainsman
Verdict determined in former economic chair's lawsuit against former Auburn officials
After a two week trial, former economic chair Michael Stern’s lawsuit against former Auburn officials concluded with the jury ruling in favor of Stern on one of the claims and against him on the other two after three hours of deliberation. The defendants in the case were former Provosts...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council approves upgrades to recreation facilities
On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council approved the use of $579,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to install air conditioning units at the Brown Recreation Center and the Boykin Community Center gymnasiums. The City Council also unanimously approved the Environmental Services Department's motion to purchase 624 96-gallon garbage carts and...
