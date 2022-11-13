Read full article on original website
Charges Filed Against Man Suspected of Physically Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a 33-year-old man suspected of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend and throwing beer bottles at deputies in Coachella. Estevan Ivan Chavez Jaimes was charged with five felony counts, two of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and one each of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, willful child cruelty and resisting or deterring an officer, according to court records.
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
One dead after four people were shot in Indio
Indio Police were investigating a shooting attack that left one person dead and three people injured Saturday. News channel 3’s Miyoshi Price spoke to the 911 caller. "When I first when I heard them, I was like oh whatever," said Maritza Piñones. "They're part of the event. But then after when I saw the kids The post One dead after four people were shot in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Man dies in Twentynine Palms motorcycle crash on Saturday 11/12
A man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the corner of Adobe Road and Two Mile Road in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, November 12th. According to the County Sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a single vehicle collision at 2:42PM at the intersection where they determined that Bloomington resident Timothy Lower lost control of his off-road motorcycle while turning left onto Adobe Road from Two Mile Road, sustaining major injuries. Lower, who was not wearing a helmet – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow to Stand Trial
Three felons accused in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break-in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale, must stand trial for first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Monday. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson,...
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
Authorities Sunday identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that a...
Riverside County Man's Work Trailer Stolen From His Home in Hemet
A man in Riverside County had his work trailer stolen from his home in Hemet. The victim has a disability and the recent theft is just the latest in a series of devastating losses. Nicolas Kefalas loves to work with concrete, a trade he learned from his late father Jay...
Firefighters Battle Vehicle, Vegetation Fire in Thermal
Fire crews were working Wednesday to douse a fire that engulfed a vehicle and two acres of vegetation in Thermal. Firefighters responded at around 10:20 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire in the intersection of Avenue 72 and Buchanan Street in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fire Crews on Scene of Commercial Structure Fire in Palm Desert
Fire crews responded to a three-alarm blaze in a commercial building in Palm Desert Tuesday. At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 73300 block of El Paseo Drive on a report of a fire in a commercial structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A spokesperson with...
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
Riverside County: Vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed are in Indio, DA's office says
The vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed in Riverside County are coming before judges in Indio, who are voiding charges against defendants in both felony and misdemeanor cases.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Pioneertown Road Sunday 11/13
On Sunday 11/13 at approximately 4:05 p.m., an unidentified 26 year-old man from Cherry Valley was riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Pioneertown Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road. The rider struggled to make a left turn, and his Harley Davidson struck the metal guardrail west of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected, and when he was discovered by California Highway Patrol, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet, but did not have a license. The crash is currently being investigated, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The identity of the rider is being withheld until the victim’s family can be notified.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
DA: Vast Majority of Criminal Cases Being Dismissed Countywide Are in CV
The vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed in Riverside County are coming before judges in Indio, who are voiding charges against defendants in both felony and misdemeanor cases, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The agency released data indicating that since the start of mass case dismissals on...
Border Patrol agents seize $1.4M in cocaine from car in Temecula
San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized 41 bundles of cocaine from a man's car last week worth an estimated $1.4 million, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
