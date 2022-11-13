On Sunday 11/13 at approximately 4:05 p.m., an unidentified 26 year-old man from Cherry Valley was riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Pioneertown Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road. The rider struggled to make a left turn, and his Harley Davidson struck the metal guardrail west of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected, and when he was discovered by California Highway Patrol, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet, but did not have a license. The crash is currently being investigated, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The identity of the rider is being withheld until the victim’s family can be notified.

CHERRY VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO