Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
Drako Motors Teases 2,000-HP Dragon Electric Super-SUV
Drako Motors has again teased the 2,000-horsepower Dragon electric super-SUV on its social media channels, just days before its November 17 reveal. The latest image doesn't give much away, but it's clear to see this all-electric SUV will be a truly striking machine. Sporting gullwing doors like the Tesla Model X, the Dragon appears to have a sleek, low-slung appearance reminiscent of the recently revealed Ferrari Purosangue.
Synthetic Fuel Must Succeed To Save Classic Cars From Electric Conversions
Electric vehicle restomods have become increasingly common in recent years, blending powerful electric powertrains with classic styling. But not everybody who wishes to breathe new life into an older model wants to do so using electric power. Following a recent poll of 728 classic car owners by specialist insurer Footman James, it was found that an overwhelming majority would rather turn to synthetic fuels for their classic or collectible cars, assuming that regular gas or diesel was no longer available.
Tesla Is Now Allowing Salvaged Electric Vehicles Back On The Supercharger Network
A long-running debate within the Tesla community appears to have finally been resolved. Electrek reports the world's most valuable automaker has decided to create a process that will enable salvaged Teslas to return to the Supercharger network. A Tesla not being allowed access to this network is kind of a problem. Obviously, this update is very good news for those who acquire heavily damaged Teslas and manage to refurbish them.
Euro-Spec Toyota Prius Breaks Cover As PHEV With Sleek Design Language
The European market has been given its first official look at the all-new fifth-generation Toyota Prius, and based on the design alone, it looks like no punches are being pulled. This time, Toyota has opted for a more coupe-like silhouette for the exterior styling. Like the Toyota Corolla, the Prius...
Manhart Gives The BMW M3 Touring Wagon A 641-HP Upgrade
Manhart has a great affinity for BMW products and has announced the arrival of the MH3 650 Touring - a tuned version of the M3 wagon, a vehicle not coming to the United States. Already a rapid form of family transport, the German tuner has promised even more muscle - 641 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.
BMW CEO Insists Brand Is Not Giving Up On Affordable EVs
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse insisted the marque is not abandoning affordable vehicles as it moves towards a completely electric lineup. Speaking with Reuters, Zipse insisted the Bavarian manufacturer was not "leaving the lower market segment". He also noted the importance of affordable vehicles, even for premium brands (via Reuters):. "Even...
Mazda Struggles To Keep Pace With Demand For US-Built CX-50 SUV
Mazda’s newest model is being slowed by a lack of workers. A report published in AL.com (Alabama) highlights the struggle that many manufacturers are facing today; A lack of available workers and struggles to retain workers already employed. In its newest manufacturing plant building its newest crossover SUV, the CX-50, Mazda is struggling to keep up its pace.
2023 Honda Civic Type R, 2024 Porsche Macan EV: Car News Headlines
The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R started sales in October and we have driven it. The latest hot hatch comes with 315 hp, making it the most powerful production model to be sold by Honda in the U.S. Porsche's electric Macan has been delayed until the first half of...
VinFast To Show New Electric SUVs At 2022 LA Auto Show
VinFast has announced it will return to the 2022 LA Auto Show later this month. The Vietnamese car company, which plans to sell the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in America, will offer showgoers a chance to get up close and personal with the models above and its smaller models.
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
The 2023 Nissan Versa Is Officially The Cheapest Four-Door Sedan In The USA
The Nissan Versa is once again the cheapest four-door sedan you can buy in the US, with a starting price of only $15,730. The cost of vehicles has risen dramatically in recent months, partly due to parts shortages and global logistics issues. The US' unchecked dealer system is also making the most out of the lack of supply versus demand, and recent research shows that customers are willing to pay up to five figures above sticker.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
We caught the first glimpse of the new 11th-generation Honda Accord back in July 2022 when design drawings were leaked and in October, Honda teased the final design with images of the front, rear, and interior. Now the Accord is here in all its glory and the sharp new suit may be the most dynamic we've yet seen on the Accord. The lines are taut and the refreshingly simple front end loses the multi-plane fussiness and chrome unibrow of its predecessor. It follows several design cues laid down by the latest CR-V and Civic but has its own distinct personality.
Largest bus dealer in the US tackling the transportation crisis with custom Ford E-Transit EVs
The largest bus and transport services vehicle dealer in the US, Creative Bus Sales, is teaming up with Forest River Bus to meet the surging demand for zero-emission paratransit electric vans. Creative Bus Sales says it will have 1,000 Ford E-Transit EVs customized by Forest river available by the end of 2022.
Tesla Wants Other Companies To Use Its Proprietary Plug
As of right now if you own a Tesla Model 3 (or any other Tesla vehicle) and want to charge it at a station such as Electrify America or EVgo, you have to use a charging adaptor. Conversely, if you own an electric vehicle that isn't a Tesla, you can not use Tesla's vast Supercharger network because the plug is different. Tesla has claimed for years that it will open the Superchargers for rival EVs, but nothing has materialized in the US. Now the company is taking a different approach by opening up its charging standard to other OEMs and networks.
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
Tesla Model S Interior Presents $30,000 Vegan Leather Cabin At Petersen Automotive Museum
Von Holzhausen, a leading material innovation company based in the USA, debuted its new banbu vegan leather interior in a Tesla Model S. As you can probably guess from the name, the material is made from recycled bamboo, and you can already buy it for your Tesla for $29,995. To...
