Read full article on original website
Related
Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door
The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away. According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by...
Idaho Woman Charged as Cops Tear Up Her Yard in Search of Missing 6-Yr-Old Boy
An Idaho woman whose yard has been dug up for days in the search for the body of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan has been arrested and charged with failure to report a death. A reported “credible lead” from inside the residence led investigators to the home of Sarah Wondra, 35, just four minutes from Vaughan’s home. The 6-year-old vanished from the neighborhood in July, 2021. Authorities have not yet confirmed the location of the child’s remains, but have said they will not stop the search until they’ve excavated the entire backyard and dug three to four feet deep. “Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it,” Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said. “We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected.”Read it at KTVB News
Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen
ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
Buffalo Police release video of shooting incident at methadone clinic
In graphic video released by the Buffalo Police Department Saturday, a suspect armed with an AR-15 is seen firing a shot inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Virginia Street Thursday
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
Comments / 0