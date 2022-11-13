GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO