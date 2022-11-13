Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.
Centre Daily
Record-Setting Watson Earns Larger Role for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson on Thursday became the 19th rookie in NFL history with back-to-back games of at least two touchdown receptions. Among the others: Randy Moss, Odell Beckham, Larry Fitzgerald and Don Hutson. Now that’s some elite company. Watson scored three touchdowns during the victory...
Centre Daily
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
Centre Daily
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bills
The Buffalo Bills next two games will take place at Ford Field, the home field of the Detroit Lions. Due to severe weather issues, the NFL decided on Thursday to change the venue for the Bills contest against the Browns. Instead of playing in Buffalo, where severe snowstorms are expected...
Centre Daily
Jaguars Midseason Superlatives: Etienne Dominates Halfway Point for Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally hitting the bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time for the 3-7 squad, especially considering the second-half of their schedule features games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans twice. So with the Jaguars now at the...
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
Centre Daily
Houston Texans Corner Derek Stingley Jr. Questionable vs. Commanders With Hamstring Injury
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders has not been determined yet, per a league source. The Texans are expected to take precautions with their first-round draft pick...
Centre Daily
Week 11 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Keeps Rising After Performance vs. Chiefs
If the Jacksonville Jaguars can take any solace in their Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it is that for the second week in a row they got winning quarterback play from Trevor Lawrence. That didn't result in a win in the 27-17 loss, which dropped the Jaguars...
Centre Daily
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy
PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
Centre Daily
Former Saints Land in the XFL
The XFL concluded their draft for the 2023 season, which sees a host of former Saints land on several teams. The league has some interesting names in there from Will Hill (Renegades) to Martavis Bryant and Vic Beasley (Vipers). Here's some of the players that we may get to see when the league launches in the spring, as their training camp kicks off in January.
Centre Daily
Five Storylines for Eagles-Colts Matchup
The Eagles will look to get back on track after losing for the first time last week to a below .500 team in the Washington Commanders. They will try to do it on the road against another below .500 team in the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five storylines for Sunday’s...
Centre Daily
What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
Centre Daily
As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?
PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
Centre Daily
Midseason Report Card: Grading Seahawks’ Defensive Position Groups
Technically, the midway point of the 2022 season passed two weeks ago. But with the NFL schedule now featuring an odd number of games, there's not a true midseason point anyway and the Seahawks will enjoy a much-deserved bye week in Week 11 before entering the home stretch of their schedule.
Centre Daily
Bears and Falcons Game Day Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Chicago Bears (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio: TUDN 1200-AM and Latino Mix 93.5-FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel...
Centre Daily
‘We Are Just Scratching the Surface’: How Travis Etienne’s Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
Centre Daily
Broncos 2023 Offseason Moves: Pay-Cut & Release Candidates
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season hasn't been what fans expected, and there's a lot of work to be done in building the roster. Going into 2023, the Broncos will need to figure out how to fill multiple spots in the lineup, particularly on offense. Denver is in a decent position...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Cowboys Predictions: Who Wins This Huge Week 11 NFC Matchup?
The Vikings won't have any shortage of bulletin board material for this one. Despite being 8-1 and tied for the best record in the NFL, despite having won seven games in a row, and despite having some of the league's best players on both sides of the ball, the Vikings are home underdogs against the 6-3 Cowboys on Sunday — a Cowboys team coming off a collapse of a loss against the four-win Packers.
Centre Daily
Michigan star RB Blake Corum leaves Illinois game with injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game against Illinois with an apparent lower body injury after going down in pain. With under two minutes left in the second quarter, Corum ran right on a carry and went down after sustaining apparent contact to his left knee. Moments after falling...
Centre Daily
Jalen Williams’ Case for NBA All-Rookie Honors
Santa Clara product Jalen Williams has been exactly what Thunder General Manager Sam Presti drafted him to be, a more experienced rookie who is still young enough to fit Oklahoma City's timeline. After spending three seasons in college, the young ball handler already looks comfortable on the floor in crucial moments for OKC.
