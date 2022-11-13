ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after receiving a report that an adult woman pointed a gun at a boy from a balcony in an apartment building on Cherrywood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 4:30 pm, the young boy called 911 to report a black woman wearing pink scrubs and a long sleeve shirt pointing a firearm at him and two other children from a balcony as they were walking home from school. Greenbelt City police officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. The post Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
foxbaltimore.com

13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say

A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
alxnow.com

Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight

A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.   
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Zyier Brown, of Washington, D.C., 18-year-old Jayla Newman, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old, of Upper Marlboro, MD, with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 1:34 a.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy