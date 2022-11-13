Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after receiving a report that an adult woman pointed a gun at a boy from a balcony in an apartment building on Cherrywood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 4:30 pm, the young boy called 911 to report a black woman wearing pink scrubs and a long sleeve shirt pointing a firearm at him and two other children from a balcony as they were walking home from school. Greenbelt City police officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. The post Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
WJLA
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
Fatal Crash Victim Who Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore ID'd: Police
Police have identified a man who died at the hospital after being shot and crashing his vehicle through a busy intersection over the weekend. Antonio Warrington, 43, was shot repeatedly on Sunday, Nov. 13 by an unknown shooter, causing him to crash and leaving him listed in critical condition until he reportedly died, officials announced.
fox5dc.com
Man injured in Metrobus stabbing in PG County
A stabbing and robbery occurred on a Metrobus Monday afternoon on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George's County. One adult male victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to MTPD.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say
A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
alxnow.com
Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight
A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, a woman was hit by a car in the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road around 7 p.m. When first...
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
WUSA
2 hospitalized in shooting at Chevy Chase Clyde's restaurant; suspect is still on the loose
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible.
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
mocoshow.com
Update: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Zyier Brown, of Washington, D.C., 18-year-old Jayla Newman, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old, of Upper Marlboro, MD, with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 1:34 a.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Man shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Bay Net
Investigation Into Report Of A Robbery At A Middle School Leads To Two Juveniles Being Charged
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported he was assaulted in a bathroom and his air pods were stolen. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office,...
Virginia man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Fairfax County charged
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with two felonies after fatally shooting a neighbor's dog during an argument near an apartment complex in Centreville, Virginia, officials said. The two neighbors were in the breezeway of an apartment complex with their respective dogs in the 5100 block...
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
Comments / 0