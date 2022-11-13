Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Serena Williams, Ava DuVernay, Venus Williams & More Honored At National Portrait Gallery
Seven of the most influential figures in health, sports, television, film, politics and beyond were honored in the nation’s capital recently. On November 12, the following figures were celebrated at the 2022 National Portrait Gallery: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay, Dr. Anthony Fauci, José Andrés, Marian Wright Edelman and Clive Davis. Each of the night’s honorees were presented with a uniquely designed portrait.
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
petapixel.com
Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits
With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
Mondrian Painting Sets Record at Sotheby’s, Latvia Removes Every Soviet Monument, and More: Morning Links for November 15, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. Following last week’s $1.5 billion Paul Allen collection sale at Christie’s, two back-to-back sales of modern art were held on Monday at Sotheby’s. Together, they posted a somewhat impressive $391.2 million result, Angelica Villa and Daniel Cassady report in ARTnews. Those sales also minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, whose Composition No. II (1930) sold for $51 million to a bidder in Asia. The first of the two auctions, a sale devoted to the David Solinger collection, also had its moments, with every lot in it finding a buyer, making it what industry professionals call a white glove sale. Tonight, the momentum...
Steve Schapiro, Andy Warhol and Friends photo book depicts early years of Pop Art
A new photo book by legendary photojournalist Steve Schapiro documents the interesting life and years of artist Andy Warhol
Sunglasses for $27,000? A desk for $60,000? Joan Didion's estate sale made big bucks
Nearly a year after her death, writer Joan Didion's belongings went up for auction Wednesday. Buyers paid nearly $2 million collectively for a piece of her legacy.
From Bowie to Buñuel: Alejandro G. Iñárritu Shares Inspirations Behind ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’
In Netflix’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Daniel Giménez Cacho stars as Silverio Gama, a renowned documentarian who is set to receive a prestigious award for his career as a journalist upon his return to his native Mexico after living with his family in Los Angeles for decades. The epic black comedy, which is Mexico’s official Oscar submission for best international feature, is an extremely personal project from four-time Oscar-winning writer-director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who likens his latest film to the Mexican soup called pozole — “a mix of an enormous amount of things” — that speaks...
wmagazine.com
An L.A. Home Where Midcentury Meets Contemporary
In the living room of Corinne and Laurent Opman’s guest pavilion, sofas from B&B Italia and Camerich are surrounded by (from left) an artisan sculpture from Bali, Indonesia; Blair Thurman’s Checkered Flag, 2017; Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe’s Pringles, 2021; and Alexandre Diop’s Le Podium, 2021. On...
Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary
Two early Andy Warhol paintings were sold at auction in New York on Tuesday by the family of the pop art visionary, the first in a series of little-known works that will reach the art market, his nephew told AFP. The 1948 self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" went for $491,400 including fees, while "Living Room," also from 1948, sold for $315,000 at a sale organized by New York's Phillips. According to his nephew Warhola, who kept the "a" in the family name, the works sold on Tuesday may interest collectors "who own a lot of Warhol, and they have to fill out their collection with something very early."
David Hockney joins immersive art trend with new London show
Four-storey-high space in King’s Cross to merge physical and digital worlds to let visitors ‘see the world through his eyes’
Comments / 0