Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WKYC
If you have a relative with Alzheimer's disease, are you destined to get it too?
CLEVELAND — If your family member has Alzheimer's disease, does that mean you'll get it too?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "There's a truly inherited form of the disease called familial Alzheimer's disease, early-onset...
Cleveland Clinic to soon bill for MyChart messages
"As the use of virtual healthcare services continues to expand, we have seen an increase in our patients choosing MyChart messaging to communicate with their providers," a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 8.
Cleveland Clinic to start billing patients' insurance for some MyChart messages
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic's MyChart feature has been a game-changer in the digital age, allowing the hospital system's patients to make appointments, check medical records and billing, and do so many other things from the comfort of their computer or smartphone screens. One notable aspect has been MyChart messaging,...
Cleveland Clinic could be at forefront of trend of hospitals charging for patient messages
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients send to their provider is either a cash grab or a logical business decision to compensate physicians for their time. Clinic patients, health experts and patient advocates offered differing views Tuesday of the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks dental clinic Nov. 18-19
Medworks dental clinic is looking for volunteers for its free dental clinic Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave. E. in downtown Cleveland. Services will include dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, fillings and temporary partials for adults and sealants for children. Continuing education credits are available for volunteer hours of direct patient care.
WKYC
A New Center for Healthcare Help
Joe and Ciarra talk with Jason French about the new healthcare center opening soon in Medina! Sponsored by: The Western Reserve Masonic Community.
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
WKYC
Singer Tony Bennett's daughter shares insights about her father's fight with Alzheimer's
CLEVELAND — We met Antonia Bennett in September when she came to Cleveland to judge the 2022 Shining Star CLE High School singing competition. The event raises money for memory care services at Menorah Park, including funding for music therapy for residents. Antonia Bennett felt a connection to the...
WKYC
YWCA Greater Cleveland Announces the Women of Achievement 2023!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Helen Forbes Fields about the Class of 2023 Women of Achievement! Sponsored by: YWCA Greater Cleveland.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools concerned about flu spread after first pediatric flu death
Northeast Ohio school districts are worried about spreading flu infections after a Cuyahoga County reported the first pediatric flu death of the year. A 13-year-old boy died of the disease in late October or early November, according to the county board of health. County influenza tracking shows that more kids...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
Cleveland Jewish News
Piccione’s ‘Light Up the Night’ jewelery show benefits Cleveland Clinic Children’s
Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr....
powerofpositivity.com
Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51
Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon woman hopes she has ‘Captured Keepsakes’ as new career
Solon’s Nora Gecovich has always had a flair for the creative. First tapping into that interest while attending Beachwood High School and taking art classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art, Gecovich graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fine and professional arts with a focus on graphic design. Immediately after graduation, she was hired at American Greetings, where she worked for over 20 years in various roles, including a graphic designer, design consultant, photo stylist, prototype artist and digital creative specialist.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Akron?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Akron?
ideastream.org
My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland
To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
Sophia adjusts to first Mother’s Day after her mom’s arrest: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Sharon Lenahan has an uncanny ability to make learning fun. In the days before each holiday, she creates a special lesson plan – disguised as a celebration – to squeeze in a little more learning. Although better than they were in August,...
Huge rats seen in Public Square
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
Comments / 0