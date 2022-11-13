The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO