Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
Son dead, mother injured after home goes up in flames in NE Houston, fire officials say
HOUSTON — At least one person is dead following a house fire in northeast Houston early Wednesday, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened at 1:30 a.m. at a home on White Thorn Street just north of Little York Road and west of Homestead Road. Houston firefighters said...
2 drivers survive wild crash that sent big rig dangling off Grand Parkway overpass
Officials say a box truck went off the road, landing on the lanes below the overpass, while the 18-wheeler's cab ended up hanging partially over the overpass.
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
In a town with no homeless shelters, a Tomball officials says it is hard to provide resources.
2 People KIlled In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Monday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit at around 2 a.m.
Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school
Deer Park ISD admitted what happened was an "error" and said they are going to do additional door checks, security reviews, and staff re-training.
'Senseless to me' | Mother of woman killed by garbage truck wants company to be held accountable
HOUSTON — The mother of a young cyclist killed by a garbage truck is calling for change. Diane Henderson-Francis said her daughter, Bre'Ana Powell, 27, had just gotten her first apartment and was working overnights at Hobby Airport. She would text her mom every morning to let her know she got home, but on the morning of Oct. 8, she never made it.
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
mocomotive.com
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
4 people injured in head-on crash during chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were injured in a head-on crash involving a suspected car thief trying to escape deputies in a stolen car, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened early Wednesday at FM 1960 and Wunderlich Drive. Deputies said the driver...
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Truck runs off Gulf Freeway into apartment building in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a truck went off the Gulf Freeway into an apartment building in southeast Houston. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook Drive. A firefighter called for backup saying he didn’t want to enter the building because the...
Houston Chronicle
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
Medical examiners need help identifying a man found in a car fire with these tattoos
Do you recognize these tattoos? Medical examiners need your help identifying the body of a man found in a burned vehicle.
Person extracted from inside vehicle after crashing into apartments near Gulf Freeway, video shows
The driver appeared to have left the road and slammed into the apartment, video shows. One resident said he was getting ready for work when he said a loud 'Boom' and ran out.
Power back on for thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers after storms push through
The reported outages peaked at about 6,400 customers impacted when storms blew through Monday afternoon.
cw39.com
Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
fox4beaumont.com
DPS investigating deaths of man, woman struck while walking on Interstate 10
JEFFERSON COUNTY — From DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 10, near the 843-mile marker, that occurred Sunday, November 13, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 2007 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer...
fox26houston.com
Search underway near Willis for suspect who attacked family member with knife
WILLIS, Texas - A search is underway by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect who attacked a family member on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, they're attempting to locate Eric D. Foley. Just before 12:45 p.m., authorities were called out to an assault with weapon call in...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles on Westheimer Road, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road, according to the Houston Police Department. On Saturday, Houston police said a 31-year-old man was crossing the road in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road when the driver of a red truck hit him and failed to stop and render aid.
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 2