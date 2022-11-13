ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, TX

mocomotive.com

1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
MONTGOMERY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge

A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DPS investigating deaths of man, woman struck while walking on Interstate 10

JEFFERSON COUNTY — From DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 10, near the 843-mile marker, that occurred Sunday, November 13, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 2007 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway near Willis for suspect who attacked family member with knife

WILLIS, Texas - A search is underway by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect who attacked a family member on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, they're attempting to locate Eric D. Foley. Just before 12:45 p.m., authorities were called out to an assault with weapon call in...
WILLIS, TX
