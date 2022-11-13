Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Woman Found Dead from Single Gunshot Wound Outside BP Gas Station
Just two weeks after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in West Memphis, Arkansas, another woman has been killed, leaving four children behind. Twenty-eight-year-old Christian Hammock was found dead inside a gray Nissan Sentra outside a BP gas station Sunday. She died from a single gunshot wound, according to police officials.
Darrell Brooks Jr., Wisconsin Christmas parade killer, sentenced to six consecutive life sentences
Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his Ford Escape through a crowd of paradegoers – including children and elderly individuals – during a Christmas parade.
Comments / 0