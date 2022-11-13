Nick Singleton has accomplished a lot in his true freshman season at Penn State. But through nine games, he never ran a kickoff back for a touchdown. Singleton, best known for his abilities as a running back— 801 yards, 6.5 yards per carry and a Penn State freshman-record 10 touchdowns coming into Saturday— had yet to run a kickoff back for a score despite spending time at kick returner. He crossed that off the list about midway through the first quarter at Rutgers to give Penn State its first lead of the day.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO