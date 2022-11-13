Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: Penn State Football at Rutgers
Since falling to Ohio State Oct. 29 at Beaver Stadium, coach James Franklin’s team (8-2, 5-2) is 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 75-14. Granted, neither Indiana or Maryland is at Penn State’s level, but neither is Rutgers. The Scarlett Knights don’t stack up against Penn State historically...
nittanysportsnow.com
Staff Predictions for PSU-Rutgers
Our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s game between PSU and Rutgers are here. Mike Asti: Rutgers has only scored 20 or more points three times against FBS competition. It’s only won one Big Ten game in seven tries. This shouldn’t be a tough day for the Nittany Lions.
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction to Penn State’s Demolition of Rutgers
Penn State trialed twice in the first quarter, but dominated the rest of the game in its 55-10 win over Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, Saturday. The result didn’t surprise many. Penn State came in as three-score favorites and 30-2 all-time against Rutgers. Now, Penn State is 31-2 in...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Pounds Rutgers, 55-10
As expected, Saturday’s Penn State-Rutgers game wasn’t much of a game. Rutgers, a three-touchdown underdog, had leads of 3-0 and 10-7 in the first quarter but got out-scored 41-0 the rest of the way, and Penn State cruised to a 55-10 win. Rutgers (4-7, 1-7) drew first blood...
nittanysportsnow.com
No Status Update yet on PSU WR Washington From HC Franklin
Penn State coach James Franklin gave no update on the status of receiver Parker Washington in his postgame press conference after the team’s 55-10 win over Rutgers Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey. Washington, who leads Penn State in receptions (46), yards (611) and yards per catch (13.3), didn’t travel...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State Re-Takes Lead on Kobe King TD
This Penn State-Rutgers game has been weird thus far. Penn State has scored two touchdowns, and neither of them were on offense. With Penn State down, 3-0, Nick Singleton scored the game’s first touchdown on a 100-yard kickoff return, the first of his college career. After Rutgers re-took the...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Travel Roster at Rutgers: No Washington, Porter, Fashanu
Penn State’s travel roster for Rutgers is out. **Parker Washington is not on the roster. Penn State’s leading receiver will not play against Rutgers. **Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is not on the roster and will miss his second straight game. No. 9: QB Beau Pribula. No. 10 S...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin Gets win No. 100
Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers Saturday in Piscataway was No. 100 for James Franklin as a college football head coach. Close to finishing up his ninth season at Penn State, Franklin is now one of 27 active FBS coaches in the “100 Club” overall and one of 18 coaches who has 100 at the FBS level.
nittanysportsnow.com
Report: PSU WR Parker Washington Not Among Players off Team Buses
It looks like Penn State will be without its leading receiver Saturday. Parker Washington wasn’t seen practicing this past Wednesday during media’s weekly viewing window. He also wasn’t seen coming off the team’s bus at Rutgers— as Ben Jones of StateCollege.Com pointed out— which is a good indication that he didn’t travel with the team and, thus, won’t play.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Nick Singleton Runs Kickoff Back for 100-Yard Score
Nick Singleton has accomplished a lot in his true freshman season at Penn State. But through nine games, he never ran a kickoff back for a touchdown. Singleton, best known for his abilities as a running back— 801 yards, 6.5 yards per carry and a Penn State freshman-record 10 touchdowns coming into Saturday— had yet to run a kickoff back for a score despite spending time at kick returner. He crossed that off the list about midway through the first quarter at Rutgers to give Penn State its first lead of the day.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Michigan State Kick Time, TV Channel Announced
Penn State and Michigan State will kickoff at 4 on FS1 next Saturday afternoon. This is the first time Penn State has played a 4:00 game this year, and it’s not a normal occurrence. Usually, Penn State’s games are either at noon, at 3:30 or in prime time.
nittanysportsnow.com
Walker’s 3 Keys to Penn State Beating Rutgers
No. 11 Penn State will go into its matchup in the penultimate regular-season game and the final road game at Rutgers as a 19-point favorite, according to Circa Sports. Penn State has bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with two of its best performances this season. It beat...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls to Michigan State, 6-3
After a dramatic 4-3 win Friday night, Penn State men’s hockey ended up splitting its two-game series with Michigan State, dropping the finale, 7-3, at Pegula Ice Arena Saturday night. Each team scored three goals in the first period. Michigan State (9-4-1, 5-2-1) kept up its scoring, scoring three...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Virginia Tech
After beating Furman 73-68 Thursday, Penn State is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Charleston Classic. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team plays its fifth game of the 2022-23 season and second of the Charleston Classic Friday. Its opponent is Virginia Tech (4-0), which won its first tournament game against Old Dominion, 75-71. Here are five things to know before the game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Will Host Nevada to Open 2025 Football Season
On Thursday, it was made official by Nevada’s athletic department that Penn State will host Nevada in its 2025 season opener. Although this has been known for quite some time, a statement from Nevada made this a formal acknowledgment of the game. Penn State was originally supposed to play...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Basketball Drops 1st Game, 61-59, to Virginia Tech
Penn State wasn’t going to win every game this season, and its fifth game against Virginia Tech ended up being the first one it lost. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad fought hard but fell to the Hokies, 61-59, in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. The Hokies got off...
nittanysportsnow.com
PWO Joey Palko Commits to Penn State
Joey Palko, a Class of 2023 DE/TE who had been committed to Bucknell, got offered by Penn State this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to commit. He announced his commitment to Penn State as a preferred walk-on late Wednesday night. In his tweeted statement, Palko thanked...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4
Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 5: Off to Piscataway, N.J.
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s matchup against Rutgers this weekend and what’s to love … err, not to...
nittanysportsnow.com
Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State
Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
Comments / 0