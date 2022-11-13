ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 KISS FM

Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It

Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

College GameDay announces set location on MSU campus

BOZEMAN, Mont. — ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the first time ever, and on Tuesday the pregame show made the announcement of where their set will be located. The set will be built on campus at Dyche Field across West Kagy Boulevard from Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana football prepares for Brawl of the Wild

The most anticipated game of the season is almost here, and Montana is gearing up to face Montana State. According to head coach Bobby Hauck, there is one word that comes to mind if they want to succeed: execute. "Everyone's talking about the hype around this game, but for our...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

National attention adds special element to Brawl of the Wild game

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The upcoming Brawl of the Wild game will mark the first Big Sky Conference game to be featured on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay. The national spotlight on this weekend’s game between the University of Montana and Montana State University is a chance to showcase the schools and demonstrate what the Big Sky Conference is all about.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bobcats aim to control momentum against Griz

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The biggest game of the year in the Treasure State is just around the corner. Many players on Montana State’s roster cannot wait to take on their in state foe on the gridiron this weekend. “I think it is the best rivalry in college football,...
BOZEMAN, MT
skylinesportsmt.com

Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana

Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU seeks help with snow removal at Bobcat Stadium

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is looking for help removing snow from the seats of Bobcat Stadium ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. Assistance is needed this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MSU students can...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fans react to College GameDay heading to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont — Fans will have more than just a UM, MSU rivalry game to cheer for on Saturday. College GameDay is headed to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild. “They chose to come here, and you know shine the light on the rivalry in our conference, Bozeman, MSU everything. It's going to be a great thing for our fans and our people,” MSU Football Head Coach Brent Vigen said.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey

When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
BUTTE, MT
explorebigsky.com

Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022

Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
XL Country 100.7

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)

Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Red Cross unveils new blood donation center in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross unveiled a new blood donation center in Bozeman on Monday. The organization hopes it will help them improve blood collection efforts. The facility has been on the to-do list for about two years for Montana Red Cross. It is in a prime...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Vote for your favorite play of the year

MISSOULA, MT

