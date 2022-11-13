Read full article on original website
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
NBCMontana
College GameDay announces set location on MSU campus
BOZEMAN, Mont. — ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the first time ever, and on Tuesday the pregame show made the announcement of where their set will be located. The set will be built on campus at Dyche Field across West Kagy Boulevard from Bobcat Stadium.
NBCMontana
Montana football prepares for Brawl of the Wild
The most anticipated game of the season is almost here, and Montana is gearing up to face Montana State. According to head coach Bobby Hauck, there is one word that comes to mind if they want to succeed: execute. "Everyone's talking about the hype around this game, but for our...
NBCMontana
National attention adds special element to Brawl of the Wild game
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The upcoming Brawl of the Wild game will mark the first Big Sky Conference game to be featured on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay. The national spotlight on this weekend’s game between the University of Montana and Montana State University is a chance to showcase the schools and demonstrate what the Big Sky Conference is all about.
NBCMontana
Bobcats aim to control momentum against Griz
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The biggest game of the year in the Treasure State is just around the corner. Many players on Montana State’s roster cannot wait to take on their in state foe on the gridiron this weekend. “I think it is the best rivalry in college football,...
406mtsports.com
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
skylinesportsmt.com
Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana
Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
NBCMontana
MSU seeks help with snow removal at Bobcat Stadium
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is looking for help removing snow from the seats of Bobcat Stadium ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. Assistance is needed this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MSU students can...
NBCMontana
Fans react to College GameDay heading to MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont — Fans will have more than just a UM, MSU rivalry game to cheer for on Saturday. College GameDay is headed to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild. “They chose to come here, and you know shine the light on the rivalry in our conference, Bozeman, MSU everything. It's going to be a great thing for our fans and our people,” MSU Football Head Coach Brent Vigen said.
Who Will Be College Gameday’s Special Guest in Bozeman?
If you've been under a rock the past two days, ESPN's College Gameday announced that they will be setting up their weekly show here in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th. The massive announcement has many giddy with excitement, and we can't blame them. College Gameday...
KULR8
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
KULR8
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker? PBR entertainer Flint Rasmussen makes his case.
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
NBCMontana
Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation gives $350K to organizations across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has chosen 100 basic needs organizations, such as rescue missions, homeless shelters and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive $350,000 in grant funds. The following was sent out by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation:. The Dennis and Phyllis...
NBCMontana
Montana Red Cross unveils new blood donation center in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross unveiled a new blood donation center in Bozeman on Monday. The organization hopes it will help them improve blood collection efforts. The facility has been on the to-do list for about two years for Montana Red Cross. It is in a prime...
NBCMontana
Vote for your favorite play of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you are using our app click here to vote!. Sleep City has been providing sleep products by the best brands in the industry for over 20 years. Visit Sleep City, where the mattress experts know your best tomorrow starts tonight!
