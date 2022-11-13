Read full article on original website
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker
Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Jackson not happy with 'another week' of 'BS' calls in Bears' loss
CHICAGO -- Eddie Jackson is tired. He is tired of the excuses, tired of the Bears' defense making the same mistakes, and tired of not giving Justin Fields and the offense enough support. The veteran safety is also fed up with getting the short end of a bad officiating stick....
Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game
It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game. It took Jack Sanborn two career games. In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously – despite them giving up 31 points to the Lions. He recorded 12...
Taco plans to 'make plays' for Bears, help Fields win games
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As they search for ways to upgrade their lifeless pass-rush, the Bears turned their gaze to a former first-round pick in Taco Charlton. The Bears signed the Michigan product off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad late Monday night. The move was made official Wednesday when the 28-year-old went through his first practice with the Bears on at Halas Hall.
Calijah Kancey embracing Aaron Donald's legacy at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is ready to be the latest in a long line of Panthers who have made their way to the NFL
Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play'
For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
Bears overreactions: Will Kmet be better than Kelce, Kittle?
The Bears went into last week with high hopes they could topple the lowly Detroit Lions. The Bears were on track through three quarters, but a fourth-quarter meltdown saw them lose their sixth game in their last seven tries and fall to 3-7 on the season. On the bright side,...
Montgomery misses Bears practice for personal reason
One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason. If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a big blow to the Bears offense, as their run game has been the foundation for their success. Montgomery and Herbert have combined for 1,077 yards on 223 carries and have scored six rushing touchdowns. They’ve contributed in the pass game as well, with 21 catches for 212 yards and one score. If Montgomery can’t go this Sunday, that would leave rookie Trestan Ebner and practice squad player Darrynton Evans as the team’s top running backs. Ebner has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards, and tacked on two catches for eight yards. Evans has yet to make it on the field on offense this season.
Fields wins NFL FedEx ground player of the week
Bears quarterback Justin Fields won the NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for his performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was a 67-yarder, which accounted for the Bears' franchise records for longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run.
Eberflus explains Claypool's low usage in Bears' loss vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the...
Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions
Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities. Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions. Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings stunned the Bills in Buffalo, and the Dolphins ran all over the Browns...
How Cole Kmet killed Lions with play-action routes
With just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Bears faced a 2nd-and-1 at midfield. Justin Fields faked a handoff to Khalil Herbert to the right, but the Lions defenders didn’t bite very hard and flowed with Fields as he rolled to the left. Problem for the Lions was too many defenders moved with Fields and Cole Kmet found himself all alone 30 yards downfield. Fields lofted him an easy pass, Kmet reeled it in and jogged in for as easy of a score as you’ll see in the NFL.
Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears
There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. With Justin Fields dazzling, the belief is that the Bears and Fields are best served playing well...
Stat: Fields is consistently the fastest QB in the NFL
If there's one surefire attribute Justin Fields has put on display in the last month – it's his speed. Fields has rushed for 467 yards in the past four games. A large part of his success comes from his ability to read defenders, but also his natural athleticism and ability to get north and south.
Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.
Watch Jeff Saturday's speech after winning NFL coaching debut
Sunday belonged to Saturday. Jeff Saturday made his debut as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, helping the team to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After the win, Saturday gave a postgame speech in the locker room before he was presented with a game ball by Colts owner Jim Irsay.
How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch
Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
ESPN analyst: Fields' play warrants him in 'MVP conversation'
Justin Fields has been in the national spotlight for the past month. His unparalleled rushing ability and increasing development in the passing game have put him and the Bears on notice, despite their current three-game losing streak. As Fields remains the lone bright spot for the Bears, one ex-NFL quarterback...
