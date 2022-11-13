One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason. If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a big blow to the Bears offense, as their run game has been the foundation for their success. Montgomery and Herbert have combined for 1,077 yards on 223 carries and have scored six rushing touchdowns. They’ve contributed in the pass game as well, with 21 catches for 212 yards and one score. If Montgomery can’t go this Sunday, that would leave rookie Trestan Ebner and practice squad player Darrynton Evans as the team’s top running backs. Ebner has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards, and tacked on two catches for eight yards. Evans has yet to make it on the field on offense this season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO