NBC Sports Chicago

Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?

The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker

Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game

It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game. It took Jack Sanborn two career games. In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously – despite them giving up 31 points to the Lions. He recorded 12...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Taco plans to 'make plays' for Bears, help Fields win games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As they search for ways to upgrade their lifeless pass-rush, the Bears turned their gaze to a former first-round pick in Taco Charlton. The Bears signed the Michigan product off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad late Monday night. The move was made official Wednesday when the 28-year-old went through his first practice with the Bears on at Halas Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson: Flag that erased Sanborn INT was 'clean play'

For the second week in a row, the Bears got burned by a bad call. After an erroneous defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson and a missed defensive pass interference committed against Chase Claypool hurt the team’s chances against the Dolphins in Week 9, the Bears were on the wrong end of an incorrect illegal hands to the face penalty called against Jaylon Johnson in Week 10’s game against the Lions. What made Johnson’s penalty even worse was that it wiped away a Jack Sanborn interception, and one play later the Lions scored a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Montgomery misses Bears practice for personal reason

One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason. If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a big blow to the Bears offense, as their run game has been the foundation for their success. Montgomery and Herbert have combined for 1,077 yards on 223 carries and have scored six rushing touchdowns. They’ve contributed in the pass game as well, with 21 catches for 212 yards and one score. If Montgomery can’t go this Sunday, that would leave rookie Trestan Ebner and practice squad player Darrynton Evans as the team’s top running backs. Ebner has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards, and tacked on two catches for eight yards. Evans has yet to make it on the field on offense this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields wins NFL FedEx ground player of the week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields won the NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for his performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was a 67-yarder, which accounted for the Bears' franchise records for longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve

The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions

Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities. Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions. Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings stunned the Bills in Buffalo, and the Dolphins ran all over the Browns...
NBC Sports Chicago

How Cole Kmet killed Lions with play-action routes

With just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Bears faced a 2nd-and-1 at midfield. Justin Fields faked a handoff to Khalil Herbert to the right, but the Lions defenders didn’t bite very hard and flowed with Fields as he rolled to the left. Problem for the Lions was too many defenders moved with Fields and Cole Kmet found himself all alone 30 yards downfield. Fields lofted him an easy pass, Kmet reeled it in and jogged in for as easy of a score as you’ll see in the NFL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions

CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place. For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch

Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst: Fields' play warrants him in 'MVP conversation'

Justin Fields has been in the national spotlight for the past month. His unparalleled rushing ability and increasing development in the passing game have put him and the Bears on notice, despite their current three-game losing streak. As Fields remains the lone bright spot for the Bears, one ex-NFL quarterback...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
