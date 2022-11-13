ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County Man Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Rockland Crash: Police

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

Police in Rockland County were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Bergen County pedestrian overnight, they said.

The incident happened in Rockland County around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 in Pearl River.

Adan Valentin Huerta Martinez, 51, was crossing Central Venue when a black sedan struck him around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov 13, in Peal River, Orangetown Police Capt. Michael Shannon said.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene eastbound on East Central Avenue, Shannon said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can provide additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

