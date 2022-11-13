ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma

The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall

The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Jeff Saturday’s $17 million gamble pays off for Colts

After a week of talking heads weighing in on the Indianapolis Colts Jeff Saturday hire, crushing owner Jim Irsay and the inexperienced interim coach himself, Saturday, Irsay, and the team got the last laugh as they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20. To pull off his inaugural win, Saturday made the bold decision to start veteran quarterback Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger. The gamble paid off in the Colts Week 10 game, but the decision could ultimately cost the organization millions of dollars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Travis Kelce on Giants letting go Kadarius Toney: ‘I don’t get it one bit’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still doesn’t understand why the Giants let go of Kadarius Toney — and he doesn’t want to. After Tyreek Hill opted to leave for greener Miami pastures, the Chiefs responded by making savvy wide receiver acquisitions here and there. Kansas City stole away Marquez Valdes-Scantling, then JuJu Smith-Schuster, and with that, the Chiefs paved the way through another high-flying, conference-dominant season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs miss out on additional weapon for offense

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver’s seat in the AFC West. Through 10 gameweeks, the Chiefs have posted a 7-2 record, and they are favorites to run away with the division crown. Nevertheless, the 2020 Super Bowl champion Chiefs have loftier ambitions than a “mere” division title as they look to rekindle their success in years past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

TJ Watt reveals Steelers’ secret weapon that made life ‘hell’ for Saints

It has been a rough 2022 NFL season so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they can always bank on their fans to continue supporting the team regardless of the team’s record. Coming into Week 10 on a two-game skid and with just a 2-6 record, the Steelers made sure to give their fans something to feel good about when they beat the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday, 20-10, thanks in large part to TJ Watt and Pittsburgh’s defense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
