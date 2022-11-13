It has been a rough 2022 NFL season so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they can always bank on their fans to continue supporting the team regardless of the team’s record. Coming into Week 10 on a two-game skid and with just a 2-6 record, the Steelers made sure to give their fans something to feel good about when they beat the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday, 20-10, thanks in large part to TJ Watt and Pittsburgh’s defense.

