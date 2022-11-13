ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Zealand produce late fightback to overcome Scotland at Murrayfield

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr8cp_0j9KlAz700

Scotland squandered a nine-point lead in the final quarter as they missed out on a first-ever victory over New Zealand in a pulsating autumn Test at BT Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s side looked on course for a famous triumph when they roared back from an early 14-0 deficit to claim a 23-14 advantage courtesy of a penalty try, a Darcy Graham touchdown and 11 points from the boot of the recalled Finn Russell.

But the All Blacks turned things around in the closing stages with a couple of tries from Scott Barrett and Mark Telea, while Scotland replacement Jack Dempsey was in the sin-bin, enough to secure a 31-23 victory.

There was an emotional start to proceedings as 52-year-old former Scotland international Doddie Weir, in the throes of his battle with motor neurone disease, made a rare appearance at the national stadium to present the ball before kick-off.

But Scotland – with Weir’s famous yellow and blue tartan adorning the numbers on the back of their purple kits to mark the fifth anniversary of his charity foundation – got off to the worst possible start when Samisoni Taukei’aho seized possession following a lineout and eased his way over the line from close range in the third minute. Jordie Barrett kicked the conversion.

And just four minutes later things got worse for the hosts as debutant Telea ran onto a cross-field kick from Beauden Barrett and burrowed over. Jordie Barrett was again successful in adding the extras.

At 14-0 down and having failed to lay a glove on the All Blacks, Scotland looked in serious danger of being ripped to shreds but they dug in and found a way back into the game, led by Stuart Hogg.

In the 12th minute, the full-back kicked the ball over the top and scampered after it himself. Just as he looked set to slam it down for a try, Anton Lienert-Brown took him out.

Following a TMO review, a penalty try was awarded and Lienert-Brown was sent to the sin-bin.

Incredibly, the Scots were level three minutes later when Graham intercepted an All Blacks attack near halfway and burst forward to claim a magnificent individual try.

Russell – back in the team for the first time in eight months after being contentiously left out of the initial squad named for the autumn internationals – kicked the conversion.

The Scots’ tails were up and, after recovering from their chastening start, suddenly they had the All Blacks rattled.

For all the pressure they enjoyed, Townsend’s team would have been disappointed not to have added a third try before the break, although they did make sure they had a half-time lead to show for their efforts when Russell kicked a 31st-minute penalty following an offside.

The hosts picked up where they left off at the start of the second half, with Russell scoring a second penalty three minutes after the restart.

The Racing 92 fly-half then kept up his perfect kicking record for the day with another penalty in the 54th minute, taking the Scots nine points clear and seemingly on course for their first-ever victory over the All Blacks.

But Jordie Barrett brought New Zealand back into it with their first points since the opening seven minutes when he kicked a penalty in the 63rd minute.

And the momentum of the game continued to turn in favour of the tourists two minutes later when Dempsey was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on following a TMO review.

From the scrum that followed, Scott Barrett forced his way over the line and Jordie Barrett once again made no mistake with the conversion to edge New Zealand back in front.

And the Scots’ hopes of a famous win were effectively ended in the 75th minute when Telea bounded over for his second try of the match, with Jordie Barrett again converting.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina

Sione Tuipulotu has challenged Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina this Saturday after being pipped at the post by the Pumas in the summer. The two nations played a three-Test series in South America in July and, after they had won one Test apiece, the Scots looked on course to triumph in the third Test when they led by 15 points, only for the hosts to fight back and claim a 34-31 victory in the final moments of the match.
newschain

Owen Farrell eager to escape acclaim ahead of 100th England cap

Owen Farrell will find relief from a week of acclaim over his impending 100th cap for England by losing himself in Saturday’s clash with New Zealand. Farrell’s acute discomfort with praise will reach a peak the previous evening when Eddie Jones’ squad gather to honour their captain with words and a presentation organised by his Saracens team-mates.
newschain

Johnny Sexton: I would rather beat Australia than be world player of the year

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists he would rather beat Australia than be crowned world player of the year. Fly-half Sexton has declared himself fit to face the Wallabies after missing last weekend’s underwhelming 35-17 success over Fiji due to a dead leg. The influential 37-year-old has guided his country...
newschain

Manu Tuilagi is the best player in the world, insists Henry Slade

Manu Tuilagi has been hailed as the best player in the world as the destructive England centre looks to produce another stellar display against New Zealand. Tuilagi is set to be restored to the midfield for Saturday’s Twickenham showdown after being given a supporting role from the bench in a thumping victory over Japan that nudged the autumn back on track.
newschain

Scotland slip to defeat in Turkey

Scotland succumbed to their first defeat in five matches with a 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey in Diyarbakir. Defender Ozan Kabak headed in the opener for the home side five minutes before the break after earlier hitting the crossbar before attacker Cengiz Under doubled the lead with a confident finish four minutes after half-time.
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Kevin Sinfield fundraiser nears £500k mark on day four of Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge

Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease was edging towards half-a-million pounds as he completed day four of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in Stokesley. The running total for Sinfield’s quest, in which he is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive...
newschain

John McGinn still hurting over Scotland missing out on the World Cup

John McGinn admitted that missing out on the 2022 World Cup finals still irks after he scored a superb consolation goal in Scotland’s 2-1 friendly defeat in Turkey. Goals from defender Ozan Kabak and attacker Cengiz Under had given the slick-moving home side a comfortable lead and it was not until the Aston Villa midfielder reduced the deficit in the 61st minute with an excellent finish after a powerful run that the Scots turned the game around, although there was to be no leveller.
newschain

It’s been a great year – Ireland’s Dan Sheehan relishing rapid rise

Hooker Dan Sheehan always envisaged playing for Ireland but admits a whirlwind 2022 has exceeded expectations following his nomination for world breakthrough player of the year. The 24-year-old has established himself as a regular under Andy Farrell during a stellar 12 months in which he contributed significantly to tour success...
newschain

Samoa back Tim Lafai hoping to cap fairytale return with historic World Cup win

England may be out of the World Cup but Castleford boss Lee Radford and a sprinkling of Super League players including Tim Lafai are likely to have a big say in the outcome of Saturday’s final between Australia and Samoa. Hooker Danny Levi, who enjoyed an impressive debut season...
newschain

Steve Clarke left with mixed feelings after Scotland lose friendly to Turkey

Steve Clarke admits it was a mixed night for his Scotland side who lost 2-1 to Turkey in their friendly in Diyarbikar. Defender Ozan Kabak took advantage of slack marking in the visitors’ penalty area to head in the opener five minutes from half-time after earlier hitting the bar and then attacker Cengiz Under added a second with a fine finish four minutes after the break.
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Connor Roberts grateful for World Cup chance with Wales after pneumonia scare

Wales defender Connor Roberts will fulfil his World Cup ambition less than a year after fearing he would not survive a severe bout of pneumonia. Roberts was hospitalised last December and the situation was so grave that his wife Georgina was given no guarantee that the 27-year-old would pull through.
newschain

England duo Sam Curran and Adil Rashid into top five of T20 bowling rankings

Sam Curran and Adil Rashid have leapt into the top five of the ICC’s bowling rankings following England’s victory at the T20 World Cup. All-rounder Curran was named player of the tournament, and also scooped top honours for his performance in the final, after taking 13 wickets in six appearances in Australia while Rashid was outstanding in the knockout stages.
newschain

James Maddison delighted to shelve holiday plans for World Cup trip to Qatar

James Maddison is delighted to be gearing up for a World Cup rather than reclining on a sun lounger after his repeated England rejections helped fuel his return to Gareth Southgate’s squad. The 25-year-old’s only cap to date came in 2019 and the midfielder was braced to miss out...
newschain

Tyler Goodrham winner at Woking earns Oxford place in FA Cup second round

Tyler Goodrham’s goal sent Oxford into the second round of the FA Cup as they managed to avoid an upset against Woking with a 2-1 away victory. The U’s are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions but were pushed all the way by the National League high-flyers, who had won their previous four and came within inches of taking the first-round tie to a replay.
newschain

William addresses World Cup team support during Senedd visit

The Prince of Wales has addressed the controversy over his support for the England football team in the World Cup. William insisted he would be cheering for both England and Wales during the tournament, which begins in Qatar on Sunday, during his visit to the Welsh Parliament. On Tuesday, Welsh...
newschain

Stephen Kenny warns Ireland to be wary of Norway despite Erling Haaland absence

Stephen Kenny has warned the Republic of Ireland not to be taken in by the absence of Norway dangerman Erling Haaland. The Manchester City forward will miss Thursday’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium through injury but, while he has plundered 23 goals for his club already this season, Kenny does not want his players to be lulled into a false sense of security.

Comments / 0

Community Policy