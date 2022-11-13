Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Rise in LA County Amid Fears of Winter Surge
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
mynewsla.com
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Santa Monica
Authorities issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing in Santa Monica. Freddie Phillips was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth Street and Idaho Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Santa Monica Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Malibu
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Malibu. The single-vehicle crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. All...
mynewsla.com
Lawsuit Seeks Housing for Homeless Veterans at VA Campus in West LA
A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to provide housing and health...
mynewsla.com
Hydee Feldstein Soto Declares Victory in LA City Attorney Race
Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday. Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday’s update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.
mynewsla.com
Irvine Man Accused of $2.6 Million in Embezzlement
An Irvine man suspected of embezzling $2.6 million from a Newport Beach-based real estate agency was arrested Monday on mail and wire fraud charges. Varun Aggarwal, a former executive of KBS Realty Advisors, submitted bogus invoices from 2012 through January 2022 for consulting services that were never performed, according to prosecutors. He used his position to have friends and family members perform contracting work for the company, prosecutors allege.
mynewsla.com
Tim McOsker Declares Victory in LA City Council’s 15th District Race
Tim McOsker, an attorney and a veteran of City Hall as a former advisor to Mayor James Hahn, is set to return to Spring Street representing the Los Angeles City Council’s 15th District after declaring victory Tuesday. McOsker will replace Councilman Joe Buscaino, who has represented the district since...
mynewsla.com
Rex Richardson to Become Long Beach’s 1st Black Mayor, as Opponent Concedes
Long Beach City Councilman Rex Richardson will be the city’s first Black mayor, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race Tuesday. Richardson, who is the city’s vice mayor, had 42,697 votes in Monday’s update, compared to 34,531 for Price, a lead of 55.29% to 44.71%. “The votes...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
mynewsla.com
Three Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
At least three people were stabbed and a suspect was shot at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the Target store at Figueroa and Seventh streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details surrounding the stabbings were not...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
mynewsla.com
Katy Young Yaroslavsky Set to Win LA Council’s 5th District Seat
Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. On Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58% of the ballots...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was...
mynewsla.com
Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy Hit by Vehicle; Motorist in Custody
About a dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training academy class who were on a run near the academy Wednesday in the south Whittier area were injured when they were hit by a vehicle. The Los Angeles Times is reporting 10 Los Angeles County sheriff...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
mynewsla.com
Actor Seeks Default Judgment vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 is asking a judge to begin the default process in his suit against Los Angeles County. Attorneys for Paul Chirico allege in court papers filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior...
mynewsla.com
DA: Vast Majority of Criminal Cases Being Dismissed Countywide Are in CV
The vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed in Riverside County are coming before judges in Indio, who are voiding charges against defendants in both felony and misdemeanor cases, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The agency released data indicating that since the start of mass case dismissals on...
mynewsla.com
Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow to Stand Trial
Three felons accused in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break-in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale, must stand trial for first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Monday. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson,...
Comments / 0