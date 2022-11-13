ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Rise in LA County Amid Fears of Winter Surge

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run

More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Santa Monica

Authorities issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing in Santa Monica. Freddie Phillips was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth Street and Idaho Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Santa Monica Police Department.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Malibu

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Malibu. The single-vehicle crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. All...
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Lawsuit Seeks Housing for Homeless Veterans at VA Campus in West LA

A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to provide housing and health...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Hydee Feldstein Soto Declares Victory in LA City Attorney Race

Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday. Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday’s update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Irvine Man Accused of $2.6 Million in Embezzlement

An Irvine man suspected of embezzling $2.6 million from a Newport Beach-based real estate agency was arrested Monday on mail and wire fraud charges. Varun Aggarwal, a former executive of KBS Realty Advisors, submitted bogus invoices from 2012 through January 2022 for consulting services that were never performed, according to prosecutors. He used his position to have friends and family members perform contracting work for the company, prosecutors allege.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Tim McOsker Declares Victory in LA City Council’s 15th District Race

Tim McOsker, an attorney and a veteran of City Hall as a former advisor to Mayor James Hahn, is set to return to Spring Street representing the Los Angeles City Council’s 15th District after declaring victory Tuesday. McOsker will replace Councilman Joe Buscaino, who has represented the district since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot

At least three people were stabbed and a suspect was shot at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the Target store at Figueroa and Seventh streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details surrounding the stabbings were not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula

A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Katy Young Yaroslavsky Set to Win LA Council’s 5th District Seat

Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. On Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58% of the ballots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Compton

A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash

A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow to Stand Trial

Three felons accused in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break-in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale, must stand trial for first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Monday. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson,...
ANZA, CA

