mynewsla.com
Runners from Sheriff’s Training Academy Hit by Vehicle; Motorist in Custody
About a dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training academy class who were on a run near the academy Wednesday in the south Whittier area were injured when they were hit by a vehicle. The Los Angeles Times is reporting 10 Los Angeles County sheriff...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
mynewsla.com
22 LACo Sheriff Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on Training Run
Nearly two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits on a training run were injured Wednesday, five critically, when the group was struck by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of a road in the South Whittier area, just blocks from the training academy. The motorist, described...
z1077fm.com
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk
A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time.
foxla.com
Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen
CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Help in Catching Hit-and-Run Suspect in Fullerton
Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
shssharkattack.com
Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74
On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
z1077fm.com
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Pioneertown Road Sunday 11/13
On Sunday 11/13 at approximately 4:05 p.m., an unidentified 26 year-old man from Cherry Valley was riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Pioneertown Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road. The rider struggled to make a left turn, and his Harley Davidson struck the metal guardrail west of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected, and when he was discovered by California Highway Patrol, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet, but did not have a license. The crash is currently being investigated, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The identity of the rider is being withheld until the victim’s family can be notified.
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
mynewsla.com
Boy, Woman Critically Injured In Stabbing By Homeless Man at Downtown Target
A 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were critically injured in a stabbing at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening and the homeless man suspected of the stabbing was shot and killed by a security guard. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the...
mynewsla.com
Boy, Woman Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
A 7-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were stabbed at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening and the homeless man suspected of the stabbing was shot by a security guard, police said. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the FIGat7th shopping center shortly after...
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
High winds overturn three big rigs in Inland Empire
At least three big rigs were overturned in the Inland Empire area when high winds swept through Southern California, causing dangerous driving conditions Wednesday in some areas. In Rancho Cucamonga, a big rig was leaning over the side of the freeway on the eastbound 210 at Day Creek Road. The California Highway Patrol shut down Day Creek Road underneath the tipped-over big rig. There was also an overturned big rig on the southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages at least 1 home, several cars
At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was...
foxla.com
Alleged bank robber arrested at nearby restaurant shortly after robbery
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - An alleged thief was arrested at a nearby Victorville restaurant yesterday shortly after robbing a bank, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies announced Tuesday. Deputies responded to the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Seventh Street in Victorville around 3:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery in progress....
