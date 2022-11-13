ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine E. Young

Blaine E. Young, age 79 of Gahanna, Ohio died November 8, 2022, at his residence. He lived a life full of love, laughter, and many wonderful adventures.
GAHANNA, OH
Fredericktown receives $41,000 state grant for new pickleball courts

FREDERICKTOWN — Four new pickleball courts are coming to Fredericktown after receiving $41,000 from the State of Ohio's nature works grant program. Pickleball, a growing sport budding throughout the country, was brought up as an idea that turned into a spark three years ago, Fredericktown Recreation District Park Director Jim Blanchard said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery

MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
COLUMBUS, OH

